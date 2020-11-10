Editor's note: This was written by Karen Jones, Jefferson Parish nutrition agent, for a blog written by nutrition agents in the southeast region.
Grab your walking shoes, a dry snack mix like dried fruit and nuts, and some drinking water. Then go on a walk in the woods or on a trail. Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day.
The annual event encourages people to get outside to enjoy nature and the scenery outdoors. Hiking is also great exercise that can be done while tackling America's 60,000 miles of trails. It’s a wonderful way to get that heart pumping while you breathe in fresh air.
The change in elevation from flat, to slight incline, to steeper incline, to downhill helps use muscles that ordinarily may not be used. A leisurely hike can be calm and relaxing, contributing to improved mental health. Vistas, cloud formations, birds chirping and the crunching of leaves underfoot add to the enjoyment of a hike in the woods.
In the early to mid-1900s, technology and innovation brought mountaineering and hiking to a wider population.
When heading out for your walk, make sure to bring a compass and an ample amount of water.
Trails require regular maintenance to keep debris cleared. On National Take a Hike Day, the American Hiking Society suggests a variety of volunteer vacations, where individuals or groups can give something back by volunteering time to assist with beautifying the trails. Everybody shares stories around the campfire at the end of the day.
There are not many urban areas that can boast about having a national park and preserve in close proximity. The New Orleans area does. The Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve is right in NOLA’s backyard. Nestled in Jefferson Parish is a national park that can be enjoyed by the entire family. It is named after French pirate Jean Lafitte and consists of six separate sites and a park headquarters.
In the Baton Rouge area, state parks and historic sites boast trials, as well as parish and city parks.
Resources for information on hiking include American Hiking Society, americanhiking.org; National Take a Hike Day, nationaltoday.com; Park Prescriptions teaser video on YouTube; and Park Prescriptions Documentary on You Tube.