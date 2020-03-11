The following people were booked into the Livingston Parish jail Feb. 26-March 4:
Abron, Shelton: 28, 25977 Blahut Road, Hammond, domestic abuse child endangerment.
Aguilar, Serafin: 34, 25824 Marlbrook Drive, Denham Springs operating while intoxicated (second offense), reckless operation of vehicle and driver's license required.
Anding, Jarred Austin: 21, 27370 Lake Brandy Road, Holden, assault/simple.
Avants, Charles Matthew: 27, 27660 Frost Road, Livingston, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice.
Baker, Halli Noel: 20, 31110 Blossom St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under two grams, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barker, Ariel Nicole: 28, 00511 Carrie St., Denham Springs, five counts warrant/bench warrant.
Bassett, Mark Aaron: 41, 15047 Cross Creek Boulevard, Walker, battery/sexual.
Bell, Rayshun: 20, 47116 Jenkins Road, Franklinton, fugitive.
Benoit, Devoni Nicole: 22, 13636 Denham Road, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, fail to signal and improper turn.
Bergeron, Toby Michael: 36, 00204 Jane St., Chauvin, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.
Bergin, William Bryan: 49, 14006 Oakwood Lane, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bilbo Jr., Gary Paul: 33, 37988 Reinninger Road, Denham Springs, probation or parole violation.
Blackmon, Stephen Tyler: 34, homeless, false communication with intent to cause emergency response.
Boone, Burnic: 59, 20009 Steve Hughes Road, Walker, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.
Broes, Salvatore: 66, 00440 Centerville St., Denham Springs, illegal carrying weapon and firearm where alcohol is sold and consumed, assault/aggravated firearm.
Brooks, Joshua C.: 32, 34605 Lotts Lane, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Brown, Michael Wayne: 31, 00446 Bryan St., Denham Springs, enter/remaining after forbidden, simple criminal damage to property, careless operation, proof of insurance required, driver's license required, false certificates and fake motor vehicle inspection sticker.
Burch, Bradley Emile: 38, 00301 E. Magnolia Lane, Amite, felon in possession firearm, felon in possession firearm and two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Calais, Jacoby Lee: 18, 23641 Whitehall Denham Springs, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and equipment violation.
Carroll, Hunter: 33, 15128 E Beaver St., Pride, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance required, fail to signal and improper turn.
Clark Jr., Fred D.: 48, 01744 Fairwood Drive, Jackson, Mississippi, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, felon in possession firearm, possession of firearm with drugs, improper lane usage and following too close.
Clark, Thomas J.: 40, 00421 East St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse serious bodily injury.
Cline Jr., Richard Lance: 29, 19257 Mclin Road, Livingston, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Cornell, James W.: 53, 13217 Browden St., Walker, criminal trespass.
Craighead, Andrew Thomas: 28, 31516 Suzette Lane, Walker, three counts warrant/bench warrant.
Crayton, Brandon James: 28, 25419 Onellion Road, Holden, illegal possession stolen things and simple burglary.
Davidson, Taylor Quinn: 26, 16316 Florida Boulevard, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
Davis, Artae J.: 27, 25030 Hall Road, Pride, fugitive.
Derouchey, Gary Houston: 51, 19269 Mclin Road, Livingston, speeding, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Didier, Markie Marie: 29, 8277 Violationet St., Denham Springs, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duplessis, Dana Adam: 30, 23497 La. 447, Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Edwards, Tammy Elizabeth: 37, 19820 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
Espinoza III, Alexander Raul: 30, 34292 Gravesbriar Drive, Denham Springs, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Evans, Elijah: 20, 8733 Montclair Drive, Denham Springs, unauth use/movable.
Evans, Jonathan Anthony: 27, 999 Rosenwald Drive, Baton Rouge, theft/felony, enter/remain after forbidden, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
Farmer, Matthew John: 30, 4875 Bluebonnet Road, Baton Rouge, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant/bench warrant.
Fontenot, Melissa Ann: 40, 25106 East St., Springfield, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams and violation of protective orders.
Foster, Brandon Michael: 29, 08060 Violationet St., Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant and resisting an officer.
Gentry, Melissa Renee: 32, 26807 Pen Drive, Walker, simple burglary.
Guidroz Sr., Corey Ellis: 41, 23875 Leaning Oaks Drive, Springfield, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Guillement, Nicole A.: 49, 30752 Arlington Drive, Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, warrant/bench warrant.
Hammac, Holly Danielle: 33, 13525 Brown Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under 2 grams and possession Schedule II drugs.
Harris Jr., Randolph A.: 17, 24899 Spillers Ranch Road, Denham Springs, assault/aggravated firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession stolen firearm.
Hebert, Brandi Beatrice: 33, 0053 Ridge Road, Maurepas, criminal mischief.
Herrington, Austin Joseph: 19, 38747 John Lanier Road, Walker, warrant/bench warrant.
Holloway, Samantha M.: 30, 25385 Lorin Wall Road, Holden, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Jarreau, Amber Monique: 27, 05306 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, warrant/bench warrant.
Johnson, Thomas Allen: 45, 32646 Mercier Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under 2 grams and possession Schedule II drugs.
Kerns, Mary Rebecca: 40, 19153 Magnolia Beach Road, Greenwell Springs, simple burglary and two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Kile Jr., Tony D.: 29, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, battery/simple and two counts assault/simple.
Kinchen, William C.: 76, 30794 Rob Kinchen Road, Tickfaw, cock fighting and letting a disorderly place.
Landrum, Adam Michael: 30, 31855 La. 16 Denham Springs, three counts warrant/bench warrant.
Lane, Amber Louise: 36, 30336 North Corbin Road, Walker, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Largent, Sheylynn Rita Kay: 18, 31625 Pea Ridge Road, Albany, burglary from a vehicle.
Latil, Brandi: 35, 29735 Blount Road, Holden, fugitive.
Lejeune, Ryan Christopher: 29, 8888 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, manufacture/distribution Schedule II, possession Schedule III drugs, failure to signal, improper turn, driver's license required and registration motor vehicle.
Lewis, Ezekiel Dionell: 29, 10844 Alco Ave., Baton Rouge, driving under suspension, insurance required, required tail lamps, switched license plate and warrant/bench warrant.
Mabin Jr, Quentin L.: 28, 12020 Elva Drive, Baton Rouge, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Magee, Jamika Shanice: 23, 1235 E Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, theft, minors/use controlled dangerous substance in presence, minors/use controlled dangerous substance in presence, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts child desertion, two counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resisting an officer.
Matz Jr., Charles: 45, 18459 La Trace French Settlement, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Mayeaux, Rodney W.: 59, 30218 Cain St., Walker, operating while intoxicated (second offense) and careless operation.
Mcallister, Zachery L.: 27, 25176 West St., Springfield, two counts cyberstalking, domestic abuse battery, warrant/bench warrant, possession Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McBride, Jasmine Denice: 33, 999 Rosenwald Baton Rouge, theft/felony, enter/remain after forbidden and resisting an officer.
McDowell Jr., William A.: 55, 30715 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Mclin, Cody Charles: 27, 18903 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, fugitive.
Mcmanus, Trenten Allen: 28, 28460 Red Oak Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under 2 grams, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Medine, Virginia Mary: 41, 39259 Vindez Road, Gonzales, warrant/bench warrant.
Millet Jr., Randall Wayne: 32, 47868 Amite River Road, St. Amant, warrant/bench warrant.
Moreau, Mikki Lynn: 34, 24176 Adam Taylor Road, Livingston, battery/aggravated, simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery.
Morton, Aaron Bradley: 35, 00323 Chateau Jon, Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule IV drugs, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer force or violation and battery/aggravated second degree.
Morton, Eric Richard: 38, 00323 Chateau Jon Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Muse, Briana: 22, 16030 Denham Road Road, Pride, dist/peace/intoxication, resisting an officer force or violence and battery/simple.
Neal, Darryl Blaine: 55, 19445 Lod Stafford, Road, Walker, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Pace, Michael Keith: 27, 13439 Vincent Place, Denham Springs, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Pierre, Shane Ray: 43, 00839 Brad Fort Road, Amite, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate light required and driving under suspension.
Plumbar Jr., Lloyd Edward: 40, 30708 Dunn Road, Denham Springs, cock fighting.
Poche, Courtney: 32, La. 22 Road, Maurepas, operating while intoxicated (2nd offense) and possession Schedule III drugs.
Poullard, Delan Deon Vincent: 19, 35989 Houmas House Ave., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Primeaux III, Adam Nelson: 46, 8705 Linkwood Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated assault, disturbing the peace.
Prine Jr., Thomas Earl: 40, 25578 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, two counts possession Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and warrant/bench warrant.
Rackley, Samuel Dalton: 27, 20009 Walker South Road, Port Vincent, view outward or inward through windshield or window, fail to signal, improper turn, driving under suspension, resisting an officer.
Randolph, James Johnathon: 39, 8380 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and letting a disorderly place.
Reaux, Christopher: 20, 40352 Creekbend Drive, Gonzales, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage and driver's license required.
Riley, Richard Michael: 39, 13525 Brown Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under 2 grams and possession Schedule II drugs.
Rivera, David: 19, 831 Park Ridge Lane, Roswell, Georgia, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (felony), computer-aided solicitation of minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Roe, Emily Leigh Ann: 27, 31416 Carrier Drive, Pine Grove, careless operation.
Rushing, Justin Brett: 25, 16935 Dodie Mclin Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery strangulation, false imprisonment, theft and contraband penal institution.
Scofield, Chase Allen: 33, 41155 Rhea St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery strangulation, violation of protective orders, unauthorized use/movable and three counts warrant/bench warrant.
Scott, Chasity: 30, 1018 Jason Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse child endangerment and warrant/bench warrant.
Seaney, James Joshua: 32, 32411 Lakepoint Boulevard, Denham Springs, domestic abuse child endangerment, aggravated assault.
Shanahan, Joseph Dwayne: 21, 25419 Onellion Road, Holden, simple burglary.
Sibley, Rheagan Renee: 43, address unavailable, fugitive.
Smith Jr., Charles Elwyn: 29, 28766 Broad Magnolia Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Smith, Julius Daniel: 27, 24800 Lorin Wall Road, Holden, violation of protective orders.
Smithwanda Chanel: 35, 221 S. 11th St., Baton Rouge, distribution or manufacture of Schedule 1 drug, distribution or manufacture of Schedule IV drug and warrant/bench warrant.
Sommers, Kelli: 47, 15128 Beaver St., Pride, possession Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
St. Angelo, Kaycee J.: 37, 10773 Lindsay Lane, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I drugs, two counts possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, legend drug sale and possession or distribution.
Stangelo, Danny N.: 67, 19195 Lod Stafford, Road, Walker, illegal use of a weapon and illegal carrying weapon.
Tagert, Dustin Scott: 31, 02125 Connie Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Temple, Miracle Rose: 28, 11591 Cloverleaf Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Threeton, Douglas James: 59, 30254 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Trahan Gorman, Thomas: 28, 30220 Apple St., Denham Springs, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery on a correctional employee, battery on a correctional employee and resisting an officer force or violation.
Trumps, Toni Starr: 22, 21516 Suzette Lane, Walker, warrant/bench warrant.
Tuggleird Anthony: 34, 24691 Setton Road, Livingston, violation of protective orders.
Tyler, Daniel R.: 54, 25156 West St., Springfield, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Varner, Zoey Rayne: 18,10483 Oakmount Drive, Denham Springs, assault/simple, cyberstalking, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Welch, Sandra: 63, 509 13th St., Kentwood, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and equipment violation.
Westmoreland, Krystyna: 29, 603 Nickens Ave., Gonzales, warrant/bench warrant.
White Jr., Calvin: 48, 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
White, Madelyn Claire: 25, 30972 Sweetbay St., Denham Springs, careless operation, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Williams, Ashley N.: 36, 08380 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant/bench warrant.
Williams, Kadarrine D.: 27, 2763 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, warrant/bench warrant.
Williamsterras: 27, 2866 La. 435, Independence, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Worsley, Dorian E.: 33, 18452 Gandolfo Lane, Ponchatoula, two counts warrant/bench warrant and enter/remain after forbidden.