An investigation into a man found dead over the weekend along a rural road in Livingston has led deputies to a burned vehicle in French Settlement, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard said foul play is suspected in the death of Jesse Hebert, 36, of French Settlement, whose body was spotted by a driver around 1 a.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to the 18,000 block of Bull Run south of Springfield, and found the man lying beside the road with trauma to the head, Ard said.
Evidence collected at the scene led detectives to a home on Mitchell Drive on French Settlement. There, they found a truck that had been set on fire and is believed to be connected to the case, Ard said.
"At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this to be a random act of violence," Ard said.
The body was identified through a joint investigation with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Ard said.
"Uniform Patrol deputies and detectives are continuing to follow the evidence in this case," Ard said.
An autopsy is pending, and the investigation is ongoing.