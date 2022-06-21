A judge said Tuesday that a 15-year-old girl in the middle of a dispute between her mother and her mother's accused rapist should live with a third-party guardian for now. The judge temporarily revoked the man's custody of the child and set a hearing for next month.
The child's mother says John Barnes, 46, raped her 17 years ago, resulting in the birth of her daughter. She filed a rape complaint with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in 2015, but deputies didn't look into her claim until this year.
In the meantime, Barnes learned he had fathered the girl and was awarded custody of her last March, WBRZ reported. When District Judge Jeff Cashe revoked that custody Tuesday, he also refused to place the girl with her mother. The judge did not offer a reason for not granting custody to the mother, though he has made previous rulings against the mother for violating court orders pertaining to the child. He placed the girl with guardians agreed upon by Barnes and the mother, and the two parents will alternate custody on the weekends.
A hearing to permanently terminate Barnes’ parental rights over the child will take place July 15, the judge said.
The judge had given Barnes full custody over the child in March, one month after the mother filed a petition detailing the rape accusation for the first time in the court record. Barnes gained custody after accusing the mother of being in contempt for violating a court order regarding the daughter’s possession of a phone, though court documents didn’t detail the reasoning behind the judge’s ruling.
Morgan Lamandre, an attorney and policy director for Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, said that, under Louisiana law, the girl's mother was not able to consent to sex in 2005 because of her age. She was 16 and Barnes was 30.
Lamandre said that, under Louisiana law, the age of both parties, along with proof of paternity, is enough to prove Barnes committed felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, which would allow for the termination of his parental rights without a criminal conviction.
“It’s confusing to understand why it got to this point because it would seem like the judge did not have knowledge of all facts to make this determination [for full custody],” said Lamandre. “But maybe he did. I just would want to see the findings to know how he could have determined the best interest of the child was for the rapist to be in the child’s life.”
The mother told WWL-TV that her previous attorneys had not told her about the laws in place for terminating parental rights to perpetrators of sexual violence.
The Sheriff’s Office in a statement posted to Facebook last week admitted fault in its handling of the case, saying it “never made it through the proper channels” for investigation.
At the same time, the agency said it had referred the case to the district attorney.
“... (O)ur department absolutely dropped the ball, and we simply must own our mistake,” the sheriff's office said.