Holy Ghost Catholic School students donate hundreds of items, including canned vegetables and fruits, rice, beans, pastas and hygiene products to the Southeastern Louisiana University Food Pantry. The Multicultural and International Student Affairs Office operates the pantry with the help of student workers and volunteers and operates to provide perishable and non-perishable items to any active SLU student, faculty or staff member. Showing their support through their donations and by wearing their green and gold are students, from left, front row, Maggie Elkins, Gracelyn Navarra, Katherine Abdalla, Emy Jimenez, Megan Jones and Ryleigh Wallette; and back row, Noah Slaton, Grant Abel, Justin Domiano, Tate Silbernagel, Reese Fitzhugh, Claire Chauvin and Kate Lucas.