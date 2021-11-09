Accepting change can sometimes make it difficult to embrace the new. With that in mind, Denham Springs paid a tribute to Yellow Jacket Stadium when it hosted Scotlandville for a district 4-5A football game last Friday.
Any Denham Springs alumni in attendance were invited to join the cheerleaders on the field before the game as the Yellow Jackets came onto the field from their locker room. It was too early to say, for sure, that the game was the stadium’s final event — the Yellow Jackets begin play in the Class 5A playoffs next week — but there was plenty of love for the venerable stadium. Even after Scotllandville won the game 35-14, it was there.
“It's an awesome time to be at Denham Springs,” athletic director and football coach Brett Beard said. “With all of the tradition and history we have at this school, we’re doing everything we can to build on that foundation and put Denham Springs back at the top facility wise.”
Even Scotlandville head coach Lester Ricard, a 2001 graduate of Amite High, took a moment to reflect on Yellow Jacket Stadium following Friday’s contest.
“This is such a historical place,” Ricard said. “I’ll say this, when I was at Amite, my sophomore, junior and senior years, I played all of my spring games at this place. To see this stadium getting ready to be changed … it's interesting.”
The changes will include constructing baseball and softball stadiums as Denham Springs phases out its use of North Park’s facilities. The football stands will be torn down, and the field will rotate from its current north-south orientation to a northwest-southeast setup. The press box will move from the east side to the west, and a track will be built around the field, as well.
With construction ready to begin, the only question now is how far Denham Springs advances in the playoffs. If the Jackets win their first-round game on the road then the work will be pushed back at least one more week.
Not that it would be a problem.
Reese Mooney sets commitment date
Denham Springs junior quarterback Reese Mooney will announce his college choice in a ceremony at Denham Springs on Nov. 22. Mooney has been nursing an injury to his left leg, and has had plenty of time to ponder where he wants to continue his football career. He has not indicated who he plans to commit to, or if more than one school is in the running.