There may be drop-off delays for Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools students who ride the bus after a large number of drivers said they were not able to run their Thursday afternoon routes, the district said.
"We want families to know in case your child does not arrive home at their normal scheduled time," TPPS officials said in a social media post. "If you use the Edulog Bus App you should be notified if your child’s bus driver is not able to run their route."
After-school academic programs will not be held Thursday, and that it would be helpful if families picked up children from school at the normal dismissal time, the district said.
"If you are unable to pick your child up, we will do our best to get them home, but it could be later than expected," the social media post said. "Your child will be safe at school until a parent picks them up or a bus transports them home."
The bus driver shortage will not impact athletic events scheduled for Thursday afternoon or evening.