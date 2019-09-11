The Keep Hammond Beautiful committee and the City of Hammond are holding a Cleanup the City Day, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers should meet at Tangipahoa African American Heritage Museum, 1600 Phoenix Square, where pick-up sticks, vests, gloves and trash bags will be distributed. Refreshments will be served.
The entities are also sponsoring the Great American Cleanup from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Volunteers should meet at The Oaks Downtown Parking Mall, at North Cate Street and East Robert Street, where pick-up sticks, vests, gloves and trash bags will be distributed. Refreshments will be served.
For information on either event, call (985) 277-5955.
Both activities can be used for students who need service hours or Community Service hour requirements.
To report littering, call (888) LIT-R-BUG/548-7284. Within Hammond, call (985) 277-5646.