HAMMOND — Revelers in the Krewe of Omega toasted the 2020 Mardi Gras season with their traditional king cake party Jan. 6, the Twelfth Night.
The tradition is celebrated as the first day one can consume the cake that is a staple of the Louisiana carnival season.
For krewe members, the party was just one of many social and philanthropic activities that dot their annual calendar. Throughout the year, the krewe meets for a variety of activities that keep members in the Mardi Gras spirit, this year’s captain, Cathy Roberts said.
The culmination of the year’s events will be the annual parade through Hammond, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. Roberts said that the theme of this year’s parade will be “The Things We Love.”
“We chose this theme because it fit so perfectly with Valentine’s Day. We used that general theme for our king cake party hosted by our royalty this year. The theme of that party was, ‘The things the King and Queen Love.’ It worked out very well, and the decorations were designed to fit the title. We had items out that were the favorites of this year’s king and queen,” she said.
Reigning over the Krewe of Omega this year are King XXXIV Dale Bahm and Queen XXXIV Leslie McKnight. Both are veteran members of the krewe .
Bahm, a resident of Amite, is retired after 32 years with ExxonMobile. He has been an active member of the Krewe of Omega for eight years and has served on various committees. He volunteers his time at the Lake Pontchartrain Maritime Museum and Camp Moore.
McKnight, a resident of Mandeville, has been an active member of the Krewe of Omega for seven years and has served in multiple capacities including as a float lieutenant, co-captain and vice-president of the board of directors. She is also a 20-year member of the Krewe of Erin.
Unlike other krewes that elect their king and queen, the Krewe of Omega involves members who express to Roberts their interest in holding the titles. Roberts then decides who those honorees will be and their names are announced at the special party held mid-year so that the duo can represent the krewe throughout the year at various events.
The krewe started a new tradition this year, the naming of three maids who represent the traditional colors of Mardi Gras. Filling these positions are Green Maid Julie Rock-Chatellier, her daughter Purple Maid Alyssa Rock, and Gold Maid Bobbie Bickford.
“We extended a very special welcome to these ladies who are adding something special to our krewe. They have already represented the Krewe of Omega at several Christmas parades, and they have brought the Mardi Gras spirit to area schools, veterans groups and nursing homes,’ Roberts said.
This year’s parade will follow a somewhat-changed route. The parade will muster in the parking lot of the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University and proceed south down General Pershing Avenue to West Robert Street where it will make a left turn. The parade will then continue to North Hazel and will move along to West Thomas, the city’s main street, before turning left on North Railroad Avenue and proceeding back to the University Center.
Roberts explained the route was changed to assure that the parade would spend more time on Thomas Street and avoid some of Hammond’s cherished oak trees. This year’s parade will feature 10 professional floats, 15-20 local floats, five bands and other groups.
While the Krewe of Omega parades in Hammond, krewe officers are quick to explain that the krewe represents all of Tangipahoa Parish. In a recent address to the Hammond Kiwanis Club, krewe President Ken Ross pointed out the krewe counts members from throughout the parish and surrounding parishes. Parade entries and attendees come from a wide region.
The Krewe of Omega salutes its parishwide support with its annual Tangipahoa Parish Trek. Early on the morning of the parade, krewe members gather in Kentwood on the northern end of the parish and began a daylong pilgrimage through the parish. Riding buses, motor homes and private vehicles, krewe members stop at strategic points to toast local elected officials and citizens. Roberts said, this year, the mayors and city councils of Kentwood and the village of Tangipahoa will meet with the krewe for its first stop. The caravan will next stop in Amite where that city’s officials will be joined by guests from Roseland. At Independence, elected officials of that city and from Tickfaw will greet the krewe. The group will then visit Midway Elementary School and Trafton Academy before proceeding to Hammond and Ponchatoula.
“While this is a terrific way to say ‘thanks’ to the people of Tangipahoa Parish, it is really tiring. This year we decided to consolidate some of the stops so that krewe members can get ready for the parade,” she said.
“As the Mardi Gras season progresses, so do the number of parties and gatherings at which the members are invited to participate. The highlight of the social season is the Krewe of Omega Mardi Gras Ball, which will be held this year on Feb. 1 at the Fleur de Lis in Ponchatoula," she said.
Roberts added the evening’s festivities will begin with the Patron’s Party before the ball at 7:30 p.m. Presentation of the court will commence at 8:15 p.m. The ball is open to the public, and tickets are $60 for the general public and $40 for krewe members.
“We present the full pageantry associated with Mardi Gras balls, and the show is quite spectacular. I tell everyone if they have never seen a Mardi Gras court presentation they need to come see our performance. It is spectacular, and it is something you will not likely forget. The costumes and decorations are very special. Altogether it is an evening that is quite remarkable,” she said.
Music will be provided by Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces.
The Krewe of Omega has 110 members and both Ross and Roberts said the ideal number for the krewe would be about 150 members. The cost of joining the krewe is $350 a year. The fee covers all the parties and social events with the exception of the annual ball. Krewe members who ride on the floats must purchase their own throws.
Ross said those who choose to join the krewe are welcome to participate in as many, or as few, activities as they choose. Ross said of the Krewe of Omega, “we are a full-out Mardi Gras krewe. We are very social. We provide all the things, the parade, the balls, the princesses, and kings and queens and royalty that go along with a typical krewe. You don’t have to go to New Orleans to participate in Mardi Gras. You can do it right here in Tangipahoa Parish.”