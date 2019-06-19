WALKER — A recent thunderstorm that dumped an estimated 7 inches of rain in the city resulted in some flooding, officials said at the City Council's June 10 meeting.
The flood caused minor flooding at City Hall, and Mayor Jimmy Watson said his home on Graham Lane just south of Interstate 12 took on several inches of water during the storm.
The mayor said the City Hall flooding occurred in a part of the original building and that some floors will have to be replaced.
“We were told by the National Weather Service that Walker received at least 7 inches or more of rain in about an hour, and when you get that much rain that fast, there are going to be problems,” Watson said.
In an interview later, Watson said city officials are mapping areas that experienced dangerously high water during the storm to determine what improvements can be made to the city’s drainage system. “We are examining what happened to see if there is a pattern and if there are areas that need special attention. At this time we think that about 20 to 25 homes experienced flooding, and we will know more about what we are looking at when we complete our study,” Watson said.
Sherry Marino, who lives on Pendarvis Lane, told the council that during the storm her home was surrounded by water and that the water came within one-half inch of entering her house. “I was trapped by the water, and I didn’t know what to do. I’m here tonight to learn what the city can do to protect my property in the future,” she said.
Marino said that several residences in her neighborhood had water surrounding their homes too.
Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said the Pendarvis Lane area experienced potential flood threats because of sediment that has accumulated in large box culverts along the interstate.
“When we get that much rain that fast, the water has to go somewhere, and because of where our city is located, it has to go south. Our Street Department has verified that the box culverts under the interstate are clogged up with sediment and that is slowing down the process of the water moving the way it should. This is out of our jurisdiction and we are doing all we can working with parish, state and federal officials to see that something is done to help with the drainage,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge added, “We are working hard to remedy the situation. It appears that funding is now available for the agencies who can go into those huge culverts and clean them out. We always have a problem with trees, limbs and foliage accumulating in our ditches and drainage systems that slow down the water’s ability to get out of our neighborhoods. We will continue to work on the problem,” he said.
The city has long planned to make improvements on Pendarvis Lane that includes the installation of subsurface drainage and construction of sidewalks. Watson said the project, which is to be done in phases, needs to be re-evaluated in light of drainage problems in the area. He said engineers and city officials will revisit the improvement plans and determine what changes can best accommodate drainage in the neighborhood.
Marino told the council and mayor that she does not favor installing sidewalks.
Leon Golemon, a resident of Railroad Avenue, said the rain washing away from the nearby railroad tracks filled his carport with water and threatened to come into his home. He said a ditch needs to be dug in the area to carry off water that comes from the elevated tracks. Watson and Etheridge promised Golemon that they would visit the area to determine what can be done to assist him with flooding problems.
Watson said residents are justifiably afraid of flooding after the experience of the 2016 flood. He added that almost 8 inches of rain in an hour creates a situation where minor flooding becomes a reality. "We will keep working and keep contacting other agencies to do what we can to improve the drainage in the city.”
At the same meeting, Etheridge brought the council up to date on operations at the city’s Animal Control Center. Etheridge opened his discussion by introducing Mary Gray, the center director, to the council. He said Gray has been instrumental in making significant improvements at the center since becoming director in 2012. Etheridge said that at that time, about 800 animals were processed through the center and that about 80 percent of them were eventually euthanized.
“That tough situation has changed since then and last year we took in about 300 animals and only three were euthanized,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge said one reason for the drop in animals winding up at the shelter was because the city started prosecuting pet owners who mistreated and abandoned animals. ]
“There are only a very few reasons why an animal should be euthanized…serious disease, injuries, an animal very much out of control. We have just about stopped euthanized animals at our center,” Etheridge said.
He praised the two kennel technicians and the office manager who assist Gray at the center. He also said that Councilmember Scarlett Milton Major has volunteered to assist with improvements at the center.
“You can go to our animal control center any time of the night and day, and it is never dirty, it never smells and it is always being run properly. This is due to the leadership we have at the center. Mary leads by example, and this makes our center run efficiently with the best treatments for the animals in mind,” he said.
He said that Gray was certified in such animal capture areas as Taser, catch pole, pepper spray and dart gun.
“We don’t like to use some of these methods. When it comes to apprehending animals, we have a great relationship with the police department, and this partnership has been very good for the center,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge said that all animals that are available for adoption are healthy and are spayed or neutered. He said that affiliation with PetSmart has proven to be very advantageous and that adoption sessions at the store have substantially assisted in seeing that animals are adopted.
Watson announced that the council will hold a special session at 6 p.m. June 24 in the council meeting room to approve the city’s annual audit and to address any other issues that need council attention.