Authorities are searching for answers after a woman's body was discovered near Ponchatoula.
The woman's identity is unknown, according to officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
She is approximately five feet six inches tall with a medium-large build and a a tattoo of two jester masks with script saying “Smile Now Cry Later” on her left forearm.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the woman to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, (985) 345-6150.