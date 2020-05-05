BATON ROUGE — The State Library of Louisiana announced the winners of the 2019-20 Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Awards. With the program in its 21st year, Louisiana’s young people read more than 68,350 books and cast 22,269 votes this year alone.
The 2019-20 Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice winners are:
- Grades 3-5: "Imagine That!: How Dr. Seuss Wrote the Cat in the Hat," Penguin Random House, by Judy Sierra, illustrated by Kevin Hawkes
- Grades 6-8: "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," HarperCollins, by Rita Williams-Garcia
- Grades 9-12: "The Hate U Give," Balzer + Bray, by Angie Thomas
- Honor titles include "Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut," Agate Bolden, by Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Gordon C. James for the grade 3-5 list; "Refugee," Scholastic, by Alan Gratz, for the grade 6-8 list; and "One of Us is Lying," Delacorte Press, by Karen M. McManus, for the teen (grade 9-12) list.
Winners are selected from diverse booklists chosen by committees of school and public librarians from across the state, and many students cast their ballots on voting machines supplied by the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Division.
An awards ceremony for honored book authors will be held at the Louisiana Book Festival on Oct. 31. For information about the program, including previous winners, how to participate, and additional resources such as free bookmarks, posters, study guides, etc., please visit the Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice webpage at state.lib.la.us/literacy-and-reading/louisiana-young-readers-choice.