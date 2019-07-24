SLU Livingston Center plans community breakfast
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Livingston Center is hosting a free community breakfast at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Interim Director Krystal Hardison said the event is intended to reintroduce the center to the people of Livingston Parish. With plans of rebooting course offerings and expanding adult education, Hardison said the event will also highlight Southeastern@Livingston, an expanded array of programming to promote lifelong learning in Livingston Parish.
Attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate to the “Assess the Need” program.
For information, contact Hardison at (225) 665-3303.
Back to school
Be sure to watch social media for your child's school to know when orientation, registration and other back-to-school activities are planned.
One such activity is the Walker High School Open House at 2 p.m. Aug. 4. The community is invited to meet at the new gym and explore the new campus. The school businesses will be open. And from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. a student-parent open house will allow students to meet teachers and find classrooms. Students should bring their schedules.
Also, on Saturday, a Community Cleanup Day at Denham Springs High School, 1000 N. Range Ave., begins at 8 a.m. All volunteers are welcome and asked to bring various cleaning and yard work tools. Email shana.white@lpsb.org for information.
Speakers announced LYP Annual Meeting
The new Livingston Parish School Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis and local entrepreneur McHugh David, of the Livingston Parish News, will be guest speakers at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting on July 30.
The meeting will be held at noon at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs on July 30 at noon. Professionals of all ages are encouraged to attend. Visit the Livingston Parish Chamber website livingstonparishchamber.org to RSVP by July 26.
VFW to host Myrtle Beach trip
A senior citizen travel group is going to Myrtle Beach on Oct. 20-26. The trip costs $705 per person, which includes motor coach travel, lodging, most meals, five shows and more. For information, call Debbie Sutton at (225) 665 2930 or visit grouptrips.com and enter code vfwtravelers.
River clean up
On Aug. 10, Project River Clean Up starts at Fred's on the River at 9 a.m. Contact Rachel at (225) 503-6005 or email projectrivercleanup@yahoo.com or sign up at tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.