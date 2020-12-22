Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community usually celebrates the end of another busy year with a luncheon for its members and guests, and one final project for the year.
Like many other events, the luncheon was canceled, but the annual donation for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department's Santa Bear project was not.
"The need is especially great this year, as so many have been negatively impacted by the shutdowns caused by the virus," the group announced in a news release.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community purchased bags full of toys to donate to the Santa Bear project. Volunteers from both Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Morning Volunteers met with Deputies Susie Cambre and Javonna Cordova to give the presents, as well as a monetary donation.