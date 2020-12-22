Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community purchased bags of toys to donate to the Santa Bear project. Volunteers from both Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Morning Volunteers met with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies Susie Cambre and Javonna Cordova to give them the presents, as well as a monetary donation. Those present include, from left, front row, TVFC President Marie Heck, Carla Van Vracken, and Susie Cambre; and back row, Gloria Messenger, Betty Bankston, Maureen Felder, Javonna Cordova, Wednesday Volunteers President Jean Hebert, and Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea.