An elderly Denham Springs couple found dead in their pool company on Tuesday died of "blunt force injury to the head," according to a preliminary autopsy report.
The autopsy results for Patricia Gurley and Eugene "Frank" Gurley were announced Friday by the Denham Springs Police Department.
Michael Collins, who lived on the Gurleys' property, has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Police believe he is at-large in northeastern Tennessee, the release says.
The Louisiana Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and authorities in Tennessee are actively seeking him, the release says.
