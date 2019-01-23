THURSDAY
Pizza Herb Garden: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn how to grow and care for herbs; dry and store herbs; and pick flavor and food combinations.
Teen Reads — "Lord of the Rings": 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Featuring "Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien: trivia with prizes, wintry treats and luminary crafts.
LEGO Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Calligraphy & Zentangle for Beginners: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Great Baking Book Club: 10:30 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Gumbo Cook-off: 11 a.m., Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston. Tickets for the cook-off are $10 apiece, and all proceeds from the cook-off will be donated to Quad Area Vets & Mission 22.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class is for those that have little to no experience with computers. Turning on the computer, using the keyboard and mouse, and basic computer terms are covered.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LEGO Fun Fest: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Cookie Clash: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
JAN. 31
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Come join us for some acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth.