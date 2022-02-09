The Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival 2022 recently was held at Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Denham Springs.
Thirty-nine 4-H members from around the parish prepared a total of 57 dishes and competed in seven cookery contests.
The first place winners in the Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Box Contests will have the opportunity to compete in May at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula.
The winners are:
Egg cookery
Appetizer/Salad: 1st place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Jacob Hutchison, South Fork Elementary; 3rd place, Madison Vulgamore, Walker High
Main Dish: 1st place, Mason Bailey, Holden Elementary; 2nd place, Olivia Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High
Dessert: 1st place, Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High; 2nd place, Matthew Vosburg, North Corbin Elementary; 3rd place, Jade Ozuna, Eastside Elementary
Poultry Cookery
Chicken: 1st place, Hailey Rogers, Doyle Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Amelie Jordan, Eastside Elementary; 3rd place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High
Process Poultry Products: 1st place, Anna Bravata, Holden Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Jacob Hutchison, South Fork Elementary
Seafood Cookery
Shrimp: 1st place, Gabrielle Meyer, South Walker Elementary; 2nd place, Mason Bailey, Holden Elementary; 3rd place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High
Crawfish: 1st place, William Vosburg, North Corbin Elementary; 2nd place, Haleigh Nettles, home school; 3rd place, William (Isaac) Naul, 7th Ward Elementary
Beef Cookery
Quick and Easy Main Dish: 1st place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, EJ Queen, Holden Junior/Senior High; 3rd place; Aniley Strahan, 7th Ward Elementary
One-Dish Meal: 1st place, Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Junior/Senior High; 3rd place, Adelise Lehnus, Levi Milton Elementary
Sugar Cookery
Cakes: 1st place, Addilyn Hall, Eastside Elementary; 2nd place, Levi Lockhart, North Corbin Junior High; 3rd place, Ally Puissegur, Springfield Middle
Candy: 1st place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Junior/Senior High
Cookies: 1st place, Saydee Ardoin, South Walker Elementary; 2nd place Audi Flower, Springfield Middle; 3rd place, Presley Stewart, Maurepas
Pies: 1st place, Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Brooklyn Glascock, North Corbin Junior High
Bento Box Cookery
1st place, Morgan Lawson, Live Oak Middle; 2nd place, Aubreigh Erfurt, Holden Elementary; 3rd place, William (Isacc) Naul, 7th Ward Elementary
My Favorite Dish
Dessert: 1st place, Liam Fannaly, Maurepas; 2nd place, Mason Bailey, Holden Elementary; 3rd place, Brooklyn Kersey, Doyle Junior/Senior High
Other: 1st place, Liam Fannaly, Maurepas; 2nd place, EJ Queen, Holden Junior/Senior High; 3rd place, Ashton Boudreaux, Eastside Elementary