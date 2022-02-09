Picture1.jpg

The Livingston Parish 2022 4-H Food Festival first place winners are, from left, back row: Jewelie Green, Mason Bailey, Mollie Bailey, Oaklee Bigner, Hailey Rogers, Logan Vulgamore, Liam Fannaly and Anna Bravata; and front row, Saydee Ardoin, William Vosburg, Morgan Lawson, Gabrielle Meyer and Addilyn Hall.

 Provided photo

The Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival 2022 recently was held at Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Denham Springs.

Thirty-nine 4-H members from around the parish prepared a total of 57 dishes and competed in seven cookery contests.

The first place winners in the Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Box Contests will have the opportunity to compete in May at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula.

The winners are:

Egg cookery

Appetizer/Salad: 1st place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Jacob Hutchison, South Fork Elementary; 3rd place, Madison Vulgamore, Walker High

Main Dish: 1st place, Mason Bailey, Holden Elementary; 2nd place, Olivia Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High

Dessert: 1st place, Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Junior High; 2nd place, Matthew Vosburg, North Corbin Elementary; 3rd place, Jade Ozuna, Eastside Elementary

Poultry Cookery

Chicken: 1st place, Hailey Rogers, Doyle Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Amelie Jordan, Eastside Elementary; 3rd place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High

Process Poultry Products: 1st place, Anna Bravata, Holden Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Jacob Hutchison, South Fork Elementary

Seafood Cookery

Shrimp: 1st place, Gabrielle Meyer, South Walker Elementary; 2nd place, Mason Bailey, Holden Elementary; 3rd place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High

Crawfish: 1st place, William Vosburg, North Corbin Elementary; 2nd place, Haleigh Nettles, home school; 3rd place, William (Isaac) Naul, 7th Ward Elementary

Beef Cookery

Quick and Easy Main Dish: 1st place, Jewelie Green, Holden Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, EJ Queen, Holden Junior/Senior High; 3rd place; Aniley Strahan, 7th Ward Elementary

One-Dish Meal: 1st place, Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Junior/Senior High; 3rd place, Adelise Lehnus, Levi Milton Elementary

Sugar Cookery

Cakes: 1st place, Addilyn Hall, Eastside Elementary; 2nd place, Levi Lockhart, North Corbin Junior High; 3rd place, Ally Puissegur, Springfield Middle

Candy: 1st place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Junior/Senior High

Cookies: 1st place, Saydee Ardoin, South Walker Elementary; 2nd place Audi Flower, Springfield Middle; 3rd place, Presley Stewart, Maurepas

Pies: 1st place, Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Junior/Senior High; 2nd place, Brooklyn Glascock, North Corbin Junior High

Bento Box Cookery

1st place, Morgan Lawson, Live Oak Middle; 2nd place, Aubreigh Erfurt, Holden Elementary; 3rd place, William (Isacc) Naul, 7th Ward Elementary

My Favorite Dish

Dessert: 1st place, Liam Fannaly, Maurepas; 2nd place, Mason Bailey, Holden Elementary; 3rd place, Brooklyn Kersey, Doyle Junior/Senior High

Other: 1st place, Liam Fannaly, Maurepas; 2nd place, EJ Queen, Holden Junior/Senior High; 3rd place, Ashton Boudreaux, Eastside Elementary