HAMMOND — The Greater Hammond Chamber announced this year's Chillin' with the Chamber, including the $10,000 raffle, will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 11, with the theme "Chillin' in Hammond, America.”
The event will be on the first floor of the Southeastern Louisiana University Strawberry Stadium parking garage and will feature food and libations from Greater Hammond Chamber members.
Tickets to the event are $100 and include admittance for two, as well as one chance to win the $10,000 grand prize or a bracelet from George Ibert Jewelry & Gifts, valued at $500.
“This is our one big event each year that enables us to raise money to care for the historic Hammond Train Depot, as well as support member programs,” chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon said.
“It is also a great time to celebrate the end of summer with friends and fellow business leaders,” she said.
Chamber members can contact the office about sponsorships, which are a member benefit and include a reserved table.
Call (985) 345-4457 or email Melissa Bordelon at melissa.bordelon@hammondchamber.org for information about the event.
You also mcall the office or visit hammondchamber.org for information or ticket purchases.