Students are out of school for the summer, making it the perfect time to complete an array of school construction products across Livingston Parish.
The projects underway are being funded with existing district savings, save for Walker High School’s projects that are being funded with a voter-approved dedicated millage.
ALBANY HIGH SCHOOL: two new classroom buildings, one with three regular classrooms and a special needs room, and the other with eight classrooms and a teacher workroom, complete by August 2019
ALBANY LOWER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: new classroom building with 16 classrooms, a 60-station computer lab and restrooms, complete by August 2019
DENHAM SPRINGS FRESHMAN HIGH SCHOOL: finish exterior painting of campus buildings, complete by August
DOYLE HIGH SCHOOL: 29 new parking spaces and parking lot lighting, complete by August 2018; and relocate main power fee and campus drainage improvement, complete by August
FRENCH SETTLEMENT HIGH SCHOOL: expand media room to house distance learning classes, complete by August
HOLDEN HIGH SCHOOL: renovate Career Technical Education Building, complete by August 2019
JUBAN PARC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: finish exterior painting of campus buildings, complete by August
JUBAN PARC JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: finish exterior painting of campus buildings, complete by August
MAUREPAS HIGH SCHOOL: refurbish original building, repair all exterior stucco surfaces, replace windows and soffits, paint exterior and upgrade front entrance, complete by December
PATHWAYS AND ADULT EDUCATION BUILDING: three new classrooms, replace ceiling and floor tile and renovate windows to create new English as a Second Language registration center, complete by August; and new carpentry area for new Carpentry 1 class, complete by August
PINE RIDGE ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL: replace main building’s roof, complete by August
SPRINGFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: 115 new parking spaces to accommodate larges events at the high school gym, located at the campus rear, and replace windows and refurbish exterior on two classroom wings of six classrooms each, complete by August
WALKER HIGH SCHOOL: new main classroom and administrative building with 28 classrooms, library, biology lab, chemistry lab, special needs room, all administrative and support personnel offices and restrooms, also home to the Green & White Cooke site and Neighbors Federal Credit Union office, complete by August; and new gymnasium, complete by December
The school district also is continuing to complete repairs and renovations brought about by the August 2016 flood. Funding for flood projects comes from district reserves in anticipation of reimbursement from FEMA to cover the majority of costs. All flood projects are expected to be complete by August.
The flood projects are finishing the ROTC facility at Denham Springs High School and replacing floor tiles and baseboards at Denham Springs Freshman High School, Denham Springs Junior High School, Denham Springs High School, Lewis Vincent Elementary School and Seventh Ward Elementary School.
Denham Springs Elementary School, Southside Elementary School and Southside Junior High School remain closed due to flood damage. The school district is negotiating for funding with FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, but no work plan has been approved. The three schools will continue to operate at their temporary locations during the 2018-19 school year.