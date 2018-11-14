Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Health and Human Sciences and College of Business, along with the Association of Latin American Students and the Louisiana Child Welfare Training Academy, are sponsoring a toy drive for children in the foster care system from infant to 17 years of age.
Donations will be accepted at the Louisiana Child Welfare Training Academy, on Southeastern’s campus in White Hall, Rooms 28-131, and in the College of Business in Garrett Hall, Room 75, through Dec. 7. Drop-off times are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Gabriela Pacheco, training/grants coordinator at the Louisiana Child Welfare Training Academy, said there are 822 children in foster care in the local region.
“We want to make a difference this Christmas and bring joy,” said Pacheco. “Please help us collect new, unwrapped toys to bring Christmas to children in the foster care system and give them a toy for a smile.”
Suggested gifts include dolls; bikes; musical toys; gift cards; handheld computer games; perfumed body lotions or soaps; scooters; jewelry and craft kits; video games; diaries; Lil Ponies; drawing and sketching kits; or any handheld toys, such as rubix cubes; match box cars; trucks; and trains.
For more information, email Pacheco at gabriela.pacheco@southeastern.edu.