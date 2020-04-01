On Feb. 27, seven members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community gathered with their oldest club member, Marie Swinney, and four guests at Mike’s Catfish Inn in Amite, to celebrate Swinney’s 96th birthday.
Swinney has been in the club for 21 years. Club members present included Irma Walker, who is Swinney’s niece. Guests included a past club member Mitzi Verberne, Julia Humphrey, and Donna Bouterie’s granddaughters Kaitlyn and Zoey.
On March 4, nine members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community gathered at club member Carla VanVrancken’s home in Ponchatoula for their monthly meeting.
Members discussed the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Communities annual raffle. The proceeds from the raffle’s ticket sales supports TVFC’s scholarship program.
WVFC President and Scholarship Chair Jean Hebert announced Bill Hood’s Nissan car dealership has agreed to once again sponsor the expenses of the raffle. This year’s raffle item has gem tones and is made from completed quilt squares donated by the family of a past club member, Mary Lou Batty, who passed away in 2019. Batty, an avid quilter, had won the quilting squares a few years ago in a raffle sponsored by the Gulf States Quilting Association. She never assembled them. VanVrancken took on the task in Batty’s honor.
The rest of the session included door prizes, a group photo and a meal of chicken and sausage gumbo, potato salad, and cake prepared by VanVrancken.