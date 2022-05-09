No matter the players or the coaches, the one constant with the Holden softball program in recent years has not only been winning, but winning big.
The Rocket recently won their fifth consecutive LHSAA Class B championship, and one of the key factors in the latest championship was the trust and communication between the coaches and players.
It underscores why Holden’s streak has been so impressive. There is an inherent level of difficulty for any program to maintain continuity as players rotate in and later graduate out. The Rockets have had the added difficulty of not only sustaining a championship level of play, but they were tasked with doing so under three different head coaches during their run.
First-year Holden head coach Raven Andrews credited her assistant coaches, Rusty Hutchinson and David White, as well as her team for the way they worked together.
“I leaned on my assistant coaches,” said Andrews, who played for Carencro High before graduating in 2014. “I even leaned on the girls a little bit because a lot has changed since I played. Overall, we had a very cohesive coaching staff and softball team.”
That unity showed up in the championship game against Anacoco when Holden rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Indians 10-4 at Frasch Park in Sulphur. Rockets pitcher Taylor Douglas regrouped after giving up a lead off home run in the first inning, and Gracie Duffy went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Holden put the game away in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the sixth after Anacoco had closed to within 7-4 of the Rockets. Duffy, Douglas and Kacey Breithaupt hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, all over virtually the same spot on the left field wall.
For Andrews, whose teams at Carencro never made the playoffs, her excitement from winning the championship easily rivaled that of her players.
“We never made the playoffs (at Carencro) so this was a really exciting time for me seeing the girls I work with not only make it, but go all the way,” Andrews said. “My excitement might have been a little over the top compared to (the players) at first, but once you win it they’re just as excited. It was just great overall.”
Holden’s run of championships began in 2016, and includes a one-year interruption in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Rockets finished the season at 25-8.