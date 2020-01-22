HAYS, Kansas — Two Denham Springs students were named to the deans honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, for the fall 2019 semester.
Jasmine Albert Alexander is a freshman majoring in computer science.
Eric Nathanel James is a junior majoring in management (operations).
The deans honor roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.