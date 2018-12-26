Dec. 5
Allen, Eric M.: 42, 14501 Ben Jones Road, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
Ricks, Danny: 36, 215 East Maurepas Road, Gonzales, transported/court/return.
Laird, Tommy: 43, 13455 Rainbow Lane, Walker, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
James, Clayton: 32, homeless, Port Vincent, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Strahan, Tammy Lynn: 42, 14181 Sawmill Road, Tickfaw, two counts fugitive.
Scott, James: 36, 29224 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, court remand.
Severio, Herman R.: 73, 34730 Weiss Road, Walker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, arson with intent to defraud.
Scallan, Jimmie P.: 33, 10014 Spur Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Herrington, Austin: 17, 38747 John Lanier Road, Walker, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, switched plate, maximum speed limit, traffic bench warrant.
Robinson, Ryan A.: 30, El Ranchitos Ave., Pride, felony theft.
Hernandez, Willie M.: 32, 138 Hickman Road, Philadelphia, Mississippi, appearing in an intoxicated condition, theft, five counts resisting an officer.
Poiencot, Chad Jeffery: 47, 33132 Cane Market Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, violation of protective orders.
Lambert, Matthew: 30, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, traffic bench warrant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, parole.
Dec. 6
Cheramic, Christain: 46, 29199 James Chapel North Road, Albany, possession of marijuana less than 2½ pounds, tail lamps.
Parks, Lovely Leshondra: 29, 1060 Douglas O’Neal Lane, Ponchatoula, fugitive.
Debourbon, Shawn Michael: 30, 30792 La Madeline St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Broussard, Michael: 33, 34448 Quarter Horse Lane, Walker, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic, speeding.
Mcmorris, Christa: 39, 31399 Susie Circle North, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Forbus, Tyler: 25, 23640 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen firearm, traffic bench warrant, no driver's license, speeding.
Delatorre, Carlos: 27, 16731 Stephinie, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen firearm, two counts monetary instrument abuse, theft of a motor vehicle.
Lainez, Albert Daniel: 26, 351 Lauruy Lyn Drive, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen firearm, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Porter, Sonny Michael: 44, 20575 Saun Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, monetary instrument abuse.
Norwood, Timothy: 40, 11343 Windsor Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
Kaizer, Jeremiah: 41, 182 Bay Ave., Mandeville, residential contractor fraud, contractors; misapplication of payments prohibited, felony theft.
Breaux, Grant: 19, 10281 Lake Ridge Ave., Gonzales, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Godwin, Cody Myles: 23, 13594 Genre Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
Zuvich, Blaze: 34, 14485 Salt Dome Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, careless operation.
Bercegeay, Ricky: 43, 15520 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, fugitive.
Donnelly, Daniel: 26, 12251 Brookshire St., Baton Rouge, fugitive, disturbing the peace, speeding, two counts all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception.
Dantzler, Raeven: 23, 10108 Ed Brown Road, Tickfaw, theft.
Conner, Giavonnqyell: 22, 680 Sharp Lane, 15, Baton Rouge, theft.
Severio, Jeffery Lynn: 35, 46407 W. Lee Hughes, Hammond, theft.
Lumpkin, Jasmine: 27, 29020 La. 43, Albany, theft.
Johnson, Jonathan: 25, 606 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Jones, Robin: 46, 20211 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, tail lamps, security required, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
Reine, Jerard: 31, 17450 Union Landing Road, Livingston, fugitive.
Brown, Larissa: 32, 17450 Union Landing Road, Livingston, fugitive.
Pounder, Terry G.: 25, 10766 Bernice Drive, Denham Springs, parole, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Wheat, Kirby Aaron: 30, 19399 Taylor Road, Livingston, parole.
Willard, Wade: 28, 17701 Suma Lake Drive, Livingston, owner to secure registration, security required, registration certificates, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding, improper display of temporary plate, fraudulent dealer plates.
Cooper, Chelsea: 31, 30764 La.16, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Dec. 7
Young, Joey Lee: 34, 30764 La. 16, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, disturbing the peace.
Evans, James M.: 55, 34845 Buck Carroll Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Chandler, Deshane Eugene: 30, 30855 Lilac St., Denham Springs, four counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration, false certificates, no driver's license.
Prine, Thomas Earl: 39, 25578 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, probation.
Verret, Aaron: 38, 7640 Old Live Oak Road, Denham Springs, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of/dealing in firearms with obliterated number/mark.
Ferguson, Bobby: 41, 208 Hickory St., Denham Springs, parole.
Cox, Taylor: 25, 29800 Hoover Road, Holden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts theft.
Purvis, Joshua: 40, 31985 La. 43, Albany, two counts theft.
Plaisance, Angela: 26, 600 West Drive, Westwego, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Simmons, Seana Nicole: 29, 30576 Horseshoe Road, Independence, aggravated assault.
Scott, Eric: 22, 8884 Forrest Delatte Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery/victim is pregnant.
Vance, Don Adam: 46, 16953 Debbie Mclin, Livingston, two counts domestic abuse battery.
Trosper, Chase: 24, 20478 La. 42, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
Young, Stephen Wayne: 42, 11186 Henson Drive, Greenwell Springs, failure to pay child support.
Leblanc, Destin: 27, 11115 Private Cove Road, Hammond, sexual battery.
Favaron, Ronnie: 42, homeless, false certificates, contempt of court, driving on roadway lane for traffic, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Stefan, Matthew J.: 52, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, obscenity.
Cooper, Ashley Marie: 33, 30113 Jacob St., Albany, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, careless operation.
Corretjer, Amber: 28, 18150 River Bend Road, Maurepas, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, theft.
King, Lisa: 56, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Dec. 8
Brock, Joshua: 28, 17470 Pleasant Hills Drive, Livingston, failure to pay child support, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver license, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Johnson, Darrell: 33, 6076 Djuanna Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Boyd, Chelsie: 22, 10670 Crossover Road, Denham Springs, speeding, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Hughes, Samantha: 26, 10670 Crossover Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Mcnabb, Jennifer Lynn: 33, 30891 Lilac St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Doiron, Jennifer: 43, 4626 Southern Ave., Shreveport, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway lane for traffic, fugitive.
Nardi, Dominic: 31, 30475 Trace Lane, Walker, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Stoetzner, Chad Nicholas: 36, 21856 Perrin Ferry Road, Springfield, aggravated battery.
King, April: 35, 22137 South Walker Road, 25, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Underwood, Trenton D.: 28, 30119 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Camp, Patrick Alan: 30, 9908 Magnolia Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Hollins, Morris: 20, 8760 Delta Claton Road, New Roads, fugitive.
Dukes, Dalaccya: 23, 15432 Wentworth Court, Baton Rouge, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Coleman, Dernesha: 26, 850 East Blvd. 15, Baton Rouge, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Johnson, Dallas: 19, 10067 Summerfield Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Felder, Frances Elizabeth: 31, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Sappington, Brett: 35, 15907 Catfish Landing Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance.
Porter, David: 50, 117 Woodland Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Pittman, Derek: 30, 35070 Wilmington Ave., Denham Springs, simple assault.
Dec. 9
Stewart, Ronald: 42, 16615 Bonham Ave., Baton Rouge, obstruction of justice, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Chavers, John Edward: 23, 36926 Longleaf Drive, Independence, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors.
Windsor, Harris: 21, 229 Church St., Woodville, Mississippi, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Windsor, Walter: 18, 229 Church St., Woodville Mississippi, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, resisting an officer.
Gonzales Rico, Beatriz: 46, 30275 Charles King Road, Albany, aggravated battery.
Lopez, Jose: 31, 511 Carrie St., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, simple assault.
Cunningham, Moreen: 30, 12835 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Pitre, Caleb M.: 32, 39058 Babin Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Carlton, Thomas G.: 51, 17083 Oleander Lane, French Settlement, speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, false certificates.
Schroeder, William: 34, 702 Bergdahl Court, Mount Pleasant, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple assault, self mutilation by a prisoner, simple criminal damage to property.
Polar, Michael W.: 39, 15810 Tiger Bluff, Maurepas, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false certificates, security required.
Dec. 10
Gautreau, Andrew M.: 21, 8175 Rosewood Drive, Denham Springs, obstructing public passages, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, simple burglary.
Jennings, Kayla: 28, 18980 Harrell Averett Road, Livingston, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals.
Shirey, Todd D.: 37, 16820 Kinchen Road, Livingston, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Zachary, Bret Wade: 35, 18641 River Bend Road, Maurepas, simple battery domestic violence.
Williams, Leroy: 58, 504 Eugene St., Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
Everhart, Joshua: 27, 49445 Woodhaven Drive, Tickfaw, failure to pay child support, traffic bench warrant.
Pence, Trevor: 22, 00647 Carol St., Denham Springs, illegal transmission of monetary funds.
Caldwell, Boy Boy: 24, 5115 Kenny Drive, Baton Rouge, probation.
Curtis, James Luke: 34, 30464 Tabany Court, Walker, failure to pay child support.
Humphrey, Dorian: 37, 6313 Blackberry St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding, resisting an officer, fugitive.
Campagna, Byron Christopher: 18, 19031 Aucoin Lane, Livingston, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law.
Weisler, Wesley S.: 31, 19334 Gourdon Lane, Port Vincent, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Smith, Jordan: 37, 18271 Old Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Brister, Jacob: 37, 7628 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Stephens, James O.: 32, 13651 Brown St., Walker, appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer.
Gibbens, David: 32, 26805 Penn Drive, Walker, theft, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Reed, Phillip: 51, 18373 La. 42, Livingston, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, simple battery.
Gold, Hans Edward: 41, 36495 Ronda Drive, Denham Springs, three counts domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 11
Dean, Jacob: 19, 08723 Aspen Court, Denham Springs, simple assault.
Booker, William: 21, 00500 McKnight Road, Clinton, speeding.
Avants, Kayln: 24, 18254 Raines Road, Prairieville, monetary instrument abuse.
Pittman, Shane: 38, 111361 Crossover Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, vehicle registration expired, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding, registration certificates.
Peters, Andral: 33, 30163 Walker North Road, Walker, simple assault, disturbing the peace.
Sanders, Jason: 39, 38274 Reinninger Road, Denham Springs, theft.
Kohn, Michael T.: 47, 11370 Lemonwood Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Blanchard, Blaine: 25, 16455 Oakridge, Prairieville, transported/court/return, driving while intoxicated, no driver's license, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Wiltz, Blake: 35, 2502 Pennhill Drive, Gonzales, simple burglary, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant.
Damen, Steven: 35, 20254 Lam St., Convington, residential contractor fraud.
Hebert, Bailey Elizabeth: 21, 35552 Bend Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Welch, Dillon Michael: 21, 35552 Bend Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Howard, Dallas Aulton: 33, 33396 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Graffis, Justin: 36, 21282 Dallie, Denham Springs, proper equipment required on vehicles, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration expired, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Landrith, Christopher Wayne: 32, 36421 Renniger Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Dec. 12
Ellis, Jeffery: 23, 7513 Thames Drive, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Quave, Kayleigh: 29, 37626 Walker North Road, Walker, probation.
Piper, Brandon: 29, homeless, probation.
Cox, William Franklin: 57, 13123 S. Montrose St., Denham Springs, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, no driver's license, obedience to and required traffic control devices, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jordan, Ernest E.: 45, 30230 Stump St., Walker, felony theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.