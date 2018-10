In September, students at Seventh Ward Elementary learned about respect. Each month through lessons in PE, with the counselor, and in their classrooms they learned about a different character trait. Teachers choose a student from their homeroom that exemplifies that character traits. Students selected because they show respect to their teachers, peers, and others at school include from left, seated, Mia Doughty, Riley Baker, Brantley Didier, Ryne Sweat, Landon Prestigiacomo, Cole Harrell, Riley Brocksmith, Sara McCarroll; standing is Katelyn Devall, Sofia Ozuna, Victoria Harrell, Preston Edwards, and Sofia Callouet. Not pictured is Briss Moss.