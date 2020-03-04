A Livingston Parish woman arrested in a child pornography investigation is accused of raping an adult with the help of a high-ranking former sheriff's deputy and filming a person for "lewd and lascivious" purpose without their consent, according to a grand jury indictment charging her with a pair of sex offenses.

A grand jury indicted Melanie Curtin, 41, Tuesday for aggravated rape and video voyeurism, both felonies. She's the third suspect arrested in a sweeping sex crimes investigation involving former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team leader Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher.

Though Curtin is accused of working with Dennis Perkins, none of the offenses she's accused of involved children, according to court records.

The indictment in her case accuses her of helping Perkins in the rape of an adult on Nov. 8, 2014. On that same day, authorities say she also helped run camera equipment to film an unidentified adult without their knowledge for a "lewd and lascivious purpose.”

It's not clear if the adult who was assaulted and the other who was filmed are the same person.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October and face a combined 150 counts of producing child pornography, as well as other sex offenses. They include the rape and abuse of two children and one adult victim for several months last year, as well allegations that Dennis Perkins ejaculated into baked goods that his wife served to children at her school.

Dennis Perkins has additional charges dating back to 2014 that include the rape of an additional adult victim and the sexual abuse of a dog.

Court documents filed in his case reference an unknown female who helped Dennis Perkins carry out a 2014 rape on one of the adult victims, but authorities have not said if Curtin is that suspect.

Curtin had worked for sheriff's office for about 18 months in the tax division until she resigned in August 2012.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are set to appear in district court later this week. They have been held without bond since their arrests.

Curtin is free after posting a $350,000 bond on condition she wears an ankle monitor and not leave the state.