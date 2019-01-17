For the past two years, the Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community club has sponsored a monthly bingo activity for the residents of Belle Maison Nursing Home in Hammond.
Every third Tuesday of the month, several club members go to Belle Maison to lead the bingo games and to serve refreshments to the residents attending the activity. The activity is organized by club member Jean Johnson. Member Millie Falgout serves as the caller for the event.
On Nov. 27, Johnson, along with club members Margaret Dettwiller, Nell Debose, Gloria Messenger, Sue Nelson, Jean Hebert, Karen Moran and Pam Villagran, met at the Hammond tourist center to fill Christmas gift bags for Belle Maison’s residents who regularly attend the bingo activity.
Club member Hilda Alfonso knitted hats for each resident. Some of the other items included in the bags were mini toiletries, socks and coloring books. All items were donated by club members and collected over the past several months by the Family Life and Literacy Chairwoman Dettwiller.
Club members went to Belle Maison to distribute the bags to the residents following the regularly scheduled bingo activity.
On Dec. 5, WVFC held its annual Christmas party luncheon at Murphy’s Seafood Restaurant in Hammond. Sixteen club members attended along with three guests. Following a short business meeting, club members socialized during the meal. Also, members exchanged Secret Pal gifts.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is part of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. There are two groups parish wide: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community. Tangipahoa Parish is one of 15 parishes that belong to the statewide organization, Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community.
For information, contact TVFC Secretary Donna Bouterie at (504) 662-0187 or TVFC Membership Chairwoman Sue Nelson at (225) 567-9769.