A detailed study of problems encountered when rainwater infiltrates the Walker city sewer lines through aging manhole covers will soon get underway.
The study is funded through a $50,000 grant from the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Restoration Program, the City Council learned Aug. 9.
Preston Brown, civil engineer with Forte and Tablada, the engineering firm that services Walker, told the council that the grant will allow for a detailed study of the city’s network of manhole covers. Brown said that earlier this year the city had experimented with newer, more modern manhole covers that closely monitor the amount of rainwater that courses through the city’s system. Brown said the study funded by the grant will establish what the city might have to pursue in improving drainage and flow in the sewer system.
Brown said that during the next few weeks, Walker residents will notice engineers studying the city’s network of manhole covers and other aspects of the drainage system. “This grant gives the city the funds necessary to complete a comprehensive review of the manholes now employed and how the system might be improved. We have already seen that the new manhole covers are doing a much better job, and this study will demonstrate what other improvements might be needed,” Brown said.
In a continuing discussion of infrastructure improvements in the city, Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said work on the Elm Street bridge was nearing completion and that the long awaited project would be finished by Aug. 10. Etheridge said that the overlay of Ball Park Road and Travis Street was nearing completion, and work on the shoulders of those roads was all that had to be done for the projects to be completed.
The council also learned that Dude Solutions, a new software system purchased by the city earlier this year, was ready for use by all of the city’s departments along with the mayor and members of the council. Wendy Montalbano, director of water services and environmental compliance supervisor for the city, presented a demonstration on how the new system works and instructed the council members on how they can log onto the system.
“With the final installation of this new software, all of the city’s departments will be able to almost constantly maintain an accounting of their activities," Montalbano said. "This system will give us new solutions to old problems of keeping up with how the city is responding to calls for services offered by our various departments."
At the same meeting, Mayor Jimmy Watson presented service awards offered by the Louisiana Municipal Association for lengthy service to three council members. Cited were Scarlett Major, four terms; Richard Wales, four terms; and Gary Griffin, five terms. Watson said that he appreciated the contributions of those three long-serving council members along with the other two council members, David Clark and James Eric Cook.
The council unanimously approved the following changes in the Walker Police Department: Raven Stafford was promoted from reserve officer status to full time service, and John Taylor, Jeremy Milton and Jonathan Oliver were promoted to corporal.