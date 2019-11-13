Despite a nail-biting loss to Zachary in Friday's district championship game, Walker football enjoyed a seven-win regular season, including a 4-1 mark in league play.
Now, however, comes the tricky part: converting in the playoffs.
Playoff victories have eluded Walker during recent seasons, but the Wildcats (7-3) get another chance to break through when they host Thibodaux (7-3) on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Walker earned the No. 16 seed despite its 35-33 loss to Zachary, which stopped Walker's two-point try in the final minute following a late touchdown.
Zachary (7-2) finished unbeaten in 4-5A for the third straight year.
Speaking of the Broncos, they will face district rival Live Oak (6-4) on Friday in their first-round matchup.
The Eagles travel to Zachary looking to avenge a 21-16 home loss to the Broncos in the district opener. Live Oak is in the playoffs for the fifth straight season. They have gone on the road to win first-round games twice.
The other Livingston Parish team in the postseason is Albany, which fell to Archbishop Hannan 42-7 in its regular-season finale.
The Hornets (5-5) are seeded 28th in the 3A bracket and will travel to play No. 5 seed Caldwell on Friday.
Albany lost in the first round the past three years.
Walker knows all too well the challenges that a first-round playoff game can present.
The Wildcats broke through in 2016 to earn their first playoff bid since 2001 but were beaten soundly by Ouachita in a first-round home game. Then came a narrow road loss to Landry-Walker in 2017. Last year, Walker won eight-regular season games and again played at home in the first round, but lost to Hahnville for another early exit.
Walker enters the matchup with No. 17 seed Thibodaux hoping this will be its year.
The Wildcats had won six straight before losing to Zachary. They finished second to the Broncos in 4-5A.
Conides, Denham part ways
Denham Springs coach Bill Conides confirmed last week that Friday's game at Scotlandville would be his last with the Yellow Jackets.
Conides went 13-10 in his first two seasons at the school, but Denham failed to meet expectations in finishing 1-9 this season.
Conides called the departure from Denham Springs a mutual decision following a meeting with administration early in the week.
Including the 60-14 loss to Scotlandville in the finale, Denham Springs lost all five of its district games by double figures.
Volleyball playoffs
Three teams from Livingston Parish fell by 3-0 margins in the first round of the LHSAA volleyball playoffs.
In Division I, No. 29 seed Denham Springs lost to No. 4 seed Dutchtown 25-13, 25-16, 25-13; and No. 32 seed Walker lost to top-seeded Mount Carmel 25-11, 25-10, 25-6.
In Division IV, No. 25 seed Springfield had its season ended by No. 8 seed Academy of Sacred Heart 25-7, 25-20, 25-9.
Regional Cross Country
Live Oak's boys and girls teams qualified for the LHSAA state cross country meet by each placing fifth at the Class 5A, Region 2 meet last week at Highland Road Park.
The Denham Springs boys also qualified with their 8th-place finish.
Catholic High and St. Joseph's swept the team titles with Catholic scoring 29 points in the boys division and St. Joseph's winning with 19 points in the girls race.
The state meet is Tuesday in Natchitoches.
The top eight teams from the regional meet and any individual in the Top 25 who was not part of a qualifying team move on to state.