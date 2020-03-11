Holy Ghost Catholic School contributed more than $1,400 to the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation as part of its stewardship offering Save-a-Heart for the month of February.
Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation was established in Baton Rouge in 1995 and has referred hundreds of patients to surgical and interventional centers. Since its formation, hundreds of grants have been distributed to families in need, according to a news release.
To support its mission, board members and volunteers hold annual fundraisers.
In 2012, the foundation began its Save-A-Heart, Save-A-Life program, providing free heart screens for high school athletes to identify undetected abnormalities. To date, more than 7,200 students have been screened with 4-5% requiring a follow-up evaluation. Three have received lifesaving open heart surgery to correct a previously hidden abnormality.
At Holy Ghost Catholic School, students donated money to wear blue or red shirts with jeans. The school holds this stewardship annually in memory of Hunter Thompson and Ashlyn Bravata and in honor of Knox Peterman.