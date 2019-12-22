DENHAM SPRINGS — At some point in the coming New Year, a “people’s park” with a pavilion and a community garden will grace the site where the former City Hall, once stood, before the August 2016 flood sent nearly six feet of water pouring through the building.
A contractor razed the structure earlier this month and carted off the rubble, leaving the site clear of any trace that it been the seat of government in Denham Springs for nearly half a century. Mayor Gerard Landry said the time had come to decide what to do with the building.
“We put a lot of thought into this, and considered several options,” Landry said. “We could have built a new, raised building, but that would not have solved the problem. You can raise a building, but you can’t stop flooding on the streets. We had to have access to the building and in the final analysis, the decision was made to tear the old building down and find a way to reuse the space.”
Landry said the decision to turn the site into a park was made after consulting city officials and citizens.
“The consensus was that it could best be used as a place where families and friends could gather for picnics, birthday parties, reunions and such,” the mayor said. “The plan is to place a pavilion in the center with the park area in the front and a community garden in the back. We think that this site will be a really nice addition to the other small parks that we have in the city.”
Girl Scout groups have already expressed an interest in assisting with the community garden, Landry said, while horticulturists from Southern University have visited to train volunteers in concepts on planting and maintain a community garden.
Within weeks after the August 2016 flood, the city had three buildings that bore the name City Hall.
“We had the Denham Springs Old City Hall on Mattie Street that now serves a museum, the current City Hall on Hummell Street that we established in what was a former bank, and the other building that I started calling the Wet City Hall. That has been resolved now that the ‘wet’ City Hall has been demolished,” Landry said.
The city’s administration has been firmly settled in the current City Hall and the mayor said that facility will remain the seat of municipal government for the foreseeable future.
“We were truly blessed to find a building that suited our purposes quickly after the flood,” Landry said, recalling how he and other city employees frantically raced through the flooded City Hall building the morning after the flood as they tried to retrieve valuable city government records.
“We started looking for a place to go, and the old Livingston State Bank Building, which had been vacant for some time, seemed the best place to relocate,” Landry said. “The building’s owners offered us free use of the building for the first six months and they even agreed to pay the utilities. The building was a natural … we filled what was a vacant building and had a functioning City Hall in a matter of weeks.”
Six months later, the city decided to buy the building for $1 million. It was originally listed at $1.4 million, Landry said, and the owners were “very generous” with their terms. A bonus: the new facility hadn’t flooded in 2016,
Shortly after the flood, Landry said, the City of Gretna contacted officials in Denham Springs and made available a variety of office materials that were no longer needed after Gretna had built a new City Hall.
“They sent an 18-wheeler loaded with office furniture, equipment, even pencils and pens, and 20 compatible computers that had acquired, Landry said. “In no time, we had found a home and were once gain running our city,” Landry said.
Demolition of the former City Hall had to await a final settlement with FEMA. Eventually FEMA awarded the city just under $4 million for flood recovery. The city used it to restore other city facilities such as a fire station, the Police Department Headquarters, the streets and parks department and to purchase new equipment that was needed including fire trucks and police vehicles.
“Looking back now, it seems strange that we were able to overcome something as devastating as that historic flood and come out somewhat better in the end, Landry said. “It was a time of trial, but we have largely come through it and for that we are blessed.”