Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center's April and May calendars are filled with events.
The featured visual artists for April are Charles Rudolph Wright, Phillip Colwart and Maria Griener.
Charles Rudolph Wright is a painter whose passion for art began in 1977. Wright channels his love of history, music and women into his stylistic, figurative portraits, a news release said.
Phillip Colwart, of Hammond, is a certified professional photographer with a broadcasting background. Colwart spent 14 years as audiovisual producer for Neill Corporation, where his talent for photography was developed. Since opening his studio in 2003, Colwart has served on several photography-based boards of directors.
Maria Griener is a professional gardener and mixed media Weaver from Hammond. Using found objects, natural materials and her 20 years of gardening experience, Griener has created her own technique that connects art and the natural world in “infinite expressions of the spiral.”
The calendar includes:
- April 26, 6:30 p.m., Chat with Mixed Media Weaver Maria Griener
- April 29, 6 p.m., Happening-Live with Lake Ragan
- May 6, 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., May featured artist Art Opening and Artist Walk. Talk with photographer Riyen Helg and painter/potter Sarah Megan Jenkins
- May 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Class, “Turning Strangers Into Friends,” instructor Kathryn Martin
- May 17, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Happening: “Stories Behind the Stories” with speaker Kathryn Martin
- May 19 and May 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Class “Designing the Perfect Tattoo” with instructor Matthew Moore
For more information on upcoming events at the Ponchatoula arts center, contact Executive Director Erin Wallace at (985) 401-1475 or ewallace@twinsteeples.org.
To become a Twin Steeples member or patron, visit https://twinsteeples.org/membership.