It's been a rough football season for many schools with pandemic restrictions and Hurricane Ida's devastation.
Many schools in our area were closed for several days. The students at South Terrebonne High won't be able to return to their campus this year due to the damage left behind by the storm. They are attending classes at H.L. Bourgeois.
Live Oak High was set to travel to South Terrebonne to play football, but that had to be rearranged. On Friday South Terrebonne traveled to Live Oak. It was South Terrebonne's first game since the hurricane devastated the area in late August.
Principal Beth Jones presented South Terrebonne Principal Blaise Pelligrin with a donation to help with for relief efforts. The money was raised by Live Oak students.