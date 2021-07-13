The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division arrested 11 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated from July 2-4.
Among the 11 was Eric Rushing, 31, of Denham Springs, on July 4 on the Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish.
In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.
Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.