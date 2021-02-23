DENAHM SPRINGS — Despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the recent unusually cold weather that came with a wintery mix of precipitation, the Livingston Parish Council on Aging has continued forging ahead with various programs, some new, that serve the parish’s elderly.
The five centers in the parish, at Livingston, Walker, Maurepas, Springfield and Denham Springs, remain closed to the hundreds of seniors who had been welcomed five days a week before the pandemic. Closure of the centers has dictated that the staff find other ways to reach out to those who are entrusted to their care.
The centers faced an unexpected challenge starting on Feb. 15 when the unseasonably cold weather forced the centers to close to staff, who could not return to their posts until Feb. 18.
Kay Granger, director of the council, said the agency’s employees have been called upon to meet the challenges brought on by the unusual circumstances. “Perhaps our senior citizens need our services more than ever. We have experienced a rise in depression from the people we serve, and we are doing all we can to reach out to them. Some have told me, ‘We are old, we just want to be together again, we miss our friends, please reopen the centers so that we can be together once again,’ We have to tell them that we just cannot reopen the centers until we move into Phase 3. We have to follow the governor’s directions,” she said.
“A number of our regular patrons have passed away during the past year, not from COVID, but from other causes, and their former friends miss them and the opportunity to have visited with them before their passing," she said. Those deaths have added to patrons' depression. Council staff do all they can to stay in contact, to listen to them and offer assistance, Granger added.
Granger said her staff calls on their patrons on a regular basis to check on their medical and other needs. She noted that many of the elderly cannot leave their homes and lack transportation for doctor’s appointments and other needs. The council’s buses provide transportation services, and those who ride the buses must wear face masks and practice social distancing.
“Many seniors who can’t get out still need some groceries, medicines, toiletry articles and other items," she said. "For those, we go to their houses, learn what they need, and do their shopping for them. It takes some effort, but it is worth it.”
Before the pandemic, the Council on Aging served several hundred patrons meals on weekdays at the centers. To keep those seniors fed, staff members deliver boxes of frozen meals to around 400 people on a weekly basis, and that number is growing. Before the centers closed, meals were delivered to those seniors who could not come to the centers, and that service has continued.
"We deliver about 12,000 meals a month to the homes of those senior citizens,” she explained.
Granger said the Livingston Parish centers are not now offering coronavirus vaccine shots. “We are on a waiting list for the shots and we are looking for a drugstore or pharmacy to deliver the vaccines and administer the shots. We still can’t get the program going, but we are working on it. When we are able to administer the vaccines, we will let our people know,” she said.
To lift the spirits of the senior citizens served by the staff, Granger said she has organized some games on Facebook. “I give out trivia questions, and those who answer correctly win prizes donated by some local sponsors. I also have a game where the I will announce that the first, third or maybe fifth person to call in wins a prize. We hold our trivia contest every Wednesday, and many of our seniors love to play. They think I am a celebrity and enjoy seeing my face on their phones or computers. This is just one more way that we are trying to brighten their lives,” she said.
For their efforts in serving the elderly of Livingston Parish, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently awarded the center staff with the Community Impact Award for service to the public. “We are very proud of this award, but we do what we do not to win any awards but to serve the wonderful senior citizens of our parish. I must add that I am proud of this award because it is a testimony to the hard work that my staff puts in every day. The COA staff is remarkable, and they certainly deserve any recognition that comes their way. We thank the chamber for recognizing the good work done by our staff,” she said.
Granger said her staff misses the daily interaction with seniors at the center. "We love them so much and we look forward to the day when we can open the doors and welcome them back to what we consider their second home at our centers.”