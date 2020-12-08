HAMMOND — Church congregations, members of civic organizations and people throughout the nation have been busily filling shoeboxes with a variety of items as part of the Samaritans Purse Operation Christmas Child, a ministry that delivers the boxes to children in developing countries throughout the world.
At the center of Operation Christmas Child in Tangipahoa, Washington and the western half of St. Tammany parishes is the River Fellowship Church, just east of Hammond. The church is the central collection point for the shoeboxes.
Drop-off week for the collection of shoeboxes was Nov. 16-20, and by the end of the week, several thousand shoeboxes had been collected at the church. A crew driving a semitrailer truck picked up a large load of the shoeboxes at the church Nov. 19, and more were to be shipped the following Monday. The First Baptist Church of Franklinton alone contributed 1,400 shoeboxes.
From Hammond, the shoeboxes are sent to a central collection station in Dallas, and from there they are shipped around the world.
Margaret Carter, of the River Fellowship Church, who is the regional coordinator for the shoebox collection center, said that in a typical year, about 13,000 shoeboxes will be sent from the church.
“We have been a part of this great mission for eight years, and over the years we have gathered and shipped a total of 77,577 shoeboxes. This is a wonderful ministry, and each year we enjoy being a part of something that means so much to so many children,” she said.
Operation Christmas Child was founded in 1993 by Franklin Graham, the son of internationally renowned minister Billy Graham.
Carter said that since its founding, Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 178 million shoeboxes to children in approximately 150 nations. “Many children in developing countries would not have a holiday gift were it not for Operation Christmas Child. The shoeboxes bring joy and hope to the children and help spread the word of Christ where they are delivered. Operation Christmas Child is a mission that provides God’s love in a tangible way to children around the world,” she said.
Among the many local groups contributing shoeboxes to Operation Christmas Child was the Hammond Kiwanis Club.
The club’s experience is typical of how the shoeboxes are readied for shipment to children around the globe. Kiwanis members gathered at The Mezzanine, the club’s regular meeting venue, Nov. 17, to fill 150 shoeboxes. Filling the boxes was the culmination of months of work collecting the items to fill the boxes.
Operation Christmas Child has divided the shoebox categories into six groups: girls aged 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14; and boys, ages 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14. Groups who choose to fill shoeboxes are asked to concentrate on including school supplies, hygiene items and toys in each box along with age-appropriate gifts.
Sid Guedry, a member of the Kiwanis Club, said, “We made an effort to fill each box to overflowing, and our members start months in advance gathering the goodies we will put in each box. For example, every box contained a pair of flip-flops, a tooth brush, bar of soap, wash cloth, comb, coloring books, pencils, pens, a box of crayons, and a small stuffed animal. After that, we tried to include some special things that are appropriate to each age group,” he said.
Kiwanis Club President Patrick Coudrain said club members created basic fishing kits that included lines, weights, swivels, hooks and corks for boys aged 10-14. "The idea is that the recipients of the fishing kits just might use the fishing tackle to help catch fish for their family to eat.”
Each box contained some basic clothing items, including socks and T-shirts, and play things, such as small pinball games, balls, little toy cars and trucks for the boys and small dolls for the girls.
The club purchased some of the items and solicited donations for other things. For example, Hampton Inn of Hammond donated the washcloths, combs and toothbrushes included in every box.
“After the basics, our club members used their imagination in putting things in the boxes that the children just might enjoy. There was something special about putting the boxes together. For instance, such simple things as pencils and pens that we take for granted can be a real treasures to some children who have very little. We made an effort to make each box mean something special to each child. Part of our Kiwanis mission statement is to ‘improve the world one child and one community at a time,’ and making up the boxes is just one more way that we try to fulfill the mission of Kiwanis International,” Coudrain said.
Participants can use standard shoeboxes, but specially printed shoeboxes are available from Samaritans Purse, which come unassembled.
Wayne Allen, a Kiwanis member who took on the task of assembling the 150 boxes the club purchased, said that he involved his wife and grandchild in the process. “Being a part of Operation Shoebox is just one more way to be involved in helping others. When we fill our shoeboxes, we know that we will never see the child who ultimately gets this gift at Christmas … but that doesn’t matter, we know that we are sending something that will have a positive impact on children who otherwise will not have much of a Christmas. That’s the joy we get out of being a part of this mission,” he said.
Carter said that the good that comes from Operation Christmas Child is transferred from one generation to another.
“We know that today there are Christian leaders in churches in developing countries who first received the work of Jesus through the gift of a Christmas Child shoebox," Carter said. "Some of these same individuals who were introduced to Christ through this ministry are now church leaders themselves.
"This is a gift that keeps on giving. … It all started with just filling a few simple shoeboxes years ago, and now it is a major effort to spread joy and hope and faith throughout the world," Carter said. "We have been informed that every shoebox eventually impacts 10 lives and helps to spread the Gospel to many people. It’s amazing how much good you can do with such a seemingly simple thing as filling a shoebox with things that will brighten the world of precious little children.”