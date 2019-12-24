The end of the year is a time for reflection and a look back at the events and people who impacted our lives. Let's take a walk down memory lane as we share our favorite stories of the year, the ones that made us think and appreciate life in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
It's also a time to thank our readers for sharing these stories with us and encourage those who enjoy this community news section to continue letting us know about interesting happenings in the area.
This week, we'll take a look at the first half of the year.
January
We sent photographer David Normand to Denham Springs High School in January to take pictures of the theater students performing monologues, dances, songs and skits during a two-night show, "The Variety Society." The show was directed by Donna Van Oss, and Michelle Freneaux Chassaing was the technical director.
February
Contributing writer Vic Couvillion spent a Saturday in Februrary at the Walker-Denham Springs Branch of the Livingston Parish Library's Comic Con. More than 500 fans of fantasy characters in books, games, television and the movies, many in costumes, took part in games in activities highlighting the land of make-believe.
Couvillion also took his camera to Tangiaphoa Parish in early February to capture the spirit of the first Krewe of Champions Parade, sponsored by the Tangipahoa Parish school system. The parade, inaugurated by school Superintendent Melissa Stilley, spotlighted the parish’s championship sports teams and those students realizing academic accomplishments.
Featured in the parade, along with winning sports teams, were parish principals, teachers and students of the year. Also recognized were spelling bee and science and social fair winners. Bands from all the Tangipahoa Parish high schools and junior high schools marched with the champions.
The anti litter initiative launched by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce was the subject of an Feb. 21 story. The program, Ten on the Tenth, encourages parish residents to take the time to pick up 10 pieces of litter on the 10th of every month.
Rain couldn't stop the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade, which had a “Hawaiian Tropical Paradise" theme.
March
A visit to the library by a 2-year-old miniature therapy horse was the subject of a March story. Knox was the star of the show at the Pony Tales program at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System.
Stories on longtime traditions are always popular. A March 14 article explained the history behind the St. Joseph's Altar at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and highlighted the importance of a team of volunteers that work countless hours to make the large altar a reality each year.
April
We always enjoy a visit to the Arts Council of Livingston Parish's gallery in Denham Springs. In April, a story highlighted a Picasso Easter Bunny-painting class. The class attracted its maximum number of 12 budding artists who were encouraged by their instructor, Dena Olinde, to use their imagination in creating their vision of what a colorful Easter Bunny might look like in the Picasso style.
May
Advocate photographer Travis Spradling's assignment found him in the back yard of a Walker woman who believed she had a world record because her goat Drama delivered six Boer goat kids on April 8.