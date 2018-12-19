HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,029 graduates Saturday, Dec. 8, at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, addressed Southeastern graduating students.
Reed’s appointment as Commissioner of Higher Education in April 2018 made her the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to six students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: political science major Damian Marcus Boldt, of Tickfaw, 4.0 GPA; and psychology major Jessica Michol Monsour, of Slidell, 4.0 GPA.
College of Business: accounting major Megan Denise Lanoy, of Holden, 3.953 GPA.
College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1–5, Hannah Morgan Vaughn, of Belle Chasse, 4.0 GPA.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology/exercise science major Madelyn Noel Jarman, of Abita Springs, 3.971 GPA.
College of Science and Technology: biological sciences, integrative biology major Logan N. Johnson, of Kentwood, 3.918 GPA.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Doctoral Degrees
Walker: Stefanie R. Sorbet, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters Degrees
Albany: Wendi H. Neal, Nursing
Denham Springs: Brooke E. Barrett, Applied Sociology; Breanna L. Byrd, Nursing; Macy L. Catalano, Nursing; Lucie J. Jones, Nursing
Livingston: Angela Q. Cavalier, Counseling
Walker: Hunter J. Chaney, Business Administration; Heather D. Meades-Cifreo, Educational Leadership; Haleigh Sharp, Business Administration; Victoria F. Varnado, Special Education
Bachelors Degrees
Albany: Cara J. Blanchard, Social Work; Alison C. Carroll, Family & Consumer Sciences; Taylor B. Damare, Accounting; Fabein Disedare, Criminal Justice; Phillip R. Flynt, Management; Emily G. Leeper, Marketing
Denham Springs: Carleigh C. Adams, Biological Sciences; Meagan M. Ashley, Art; Allison C. Barrios, Criminal Justice; Joseph D. Basso, Management; Peyton B. Blackwell, Marketing; Alexi R. Booth, Nursing; Michael T. Brignac, Finance; Hilary A. Burns, Nursing; Lauren A. Carpenter, Management; Summer M. Carter, General Studies; Brooke A. Clary, Biological Sciences; Zoie B. Cook, Industrial Technology; Carmen N. Coon, Family & Consumer Sciences; Evan T. Cranford, Nursing; Regan V. Davis, Marketing; Megan J. Derbes, Management; Alana J. Dubecky, Social Work; Erika Ferretiz, Psychology; Lauren E. Garaudy, Criminal Justice; Michael A. Gardner, Biological Sciences; Samuel T. Gordon III, Accounting; Adaline J. Griggs, Accounting; Carl D. Guidry, Kinesiology; Dillon T. Haley, Kinesiology; Victoria A. Harthcock, General Studies; Heather C. Hendrix, Health Education & Promotion; Joshua D. Hinkel, English; Summer L. Juneau, Kinesiology; Tracy L. Kearney, Nursing; Caleb D. Kerstens, Political Science; Areal J. LeJeune, Psychology; Ashton T. Leblanc, Art; Kaitlyn A. Lindsey, Elementary Education Grades 1-5;
Also, Lindsey, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Natalie N. Lorena, Biological Sciences; Kelsey A. Lougon, Nursing; Karlee E. McKernan, General Studies; Olivia N. McNabb, Family & Consumer Sciences; Leah B. Miller, Biological Sciences; Tyler N. Miller, Kinesiology; Alexis J. Montgomery, Psychology; Vikki Parker, Accounting; James B. Pierce, Accounting; Katie L. Pierce, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Tra M. Pinion, Marketing; Carrigan J. Robinson, Accounting; Haley N. Ryland, General Studies; Madeline M. Scivicque, Art; Allison B. Shelton, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Shelby R. Stevens, Health Systems Management; Olivia J. Streat, Kinesiology; Lindsey D. Tharp, General Studies; Chelsea B. Thomas, Computer Science; Alexandra L. Thompson, Management; Kori N. Tilyou, Psychology; Sarah S. Vinson, Family & Consumer Sciences; Caleb H. Walls, Social Studies Education; Courtney R. Warren, English; Joshua B. Wetzel, Information Technology; Amanda L. Wood, Nursing; Alexa G. Zambito, General Studies
French Settlement : Cory J. Oliphant, Engineering Technology
Holden : Tiffany A. Ambrose, Family & Consumer Sciences; Cassie R. Boudreaux, General Studies; Tyler S. Hampton, Communication; Madison E. Mizell, Kinesiology; Dana Pierson, Family & Consumer Sciences; Alexandra C. Sanders, Nursing; Mona L. Sykes, General Studies
Livingston : Gabrielle L. Achord, English Education; Ashleigh L. Balfantz, Management; Cory L. Boudreaux, Criminal Justice; Cadie Guitreau, Psychology; Erica Hilbun, Sociology; Whitney L. Lobell, Kinesiology; Ashley E. Martin, Nursing; Alex R. McMorris, Business Administration; Jazmine D. Oliphant, Business Administration; Shelbi B. Spier, Nursing; Ambriehlla M. St. John, Criminal Justice; Michael S. Stitt, Management; Samuel H. Taylor, Biological Sciences; Monica L. Vincent, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Carlie N. Whittington, General Studies
Maurepas : Jace R. Berthelot, Marketing; Claire R. Richardson, Management
Springfield : Erica K. Jubin, General Studies; Megan D. Lanoy, Accounting; Taylor M. Picou, Political Science
Walker : Mackenzie J. Caillouet, Nursing; Joshua R. Crawford, Kinesiology; Sara B. Farwell, Nursing; Calyn C. Foster, Nursing; Ray W. Fuller, Accounting; Shelby L. Hano, Psychology; Justin Hibbard, Middle School Education Grades 4-8; Jordyn T. LeBlanc, Nursing; Haley E. Loyacano, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Madelyn P. Paternostro, Management; Taylor M. Sharp, Communication; Logan K. Sibley, Criminal Justice
Watson : Amy K. Byrne, General Studies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Doctoral Degrees
Hammond: Wendy J. Stevens Conarro, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters Degrees
Amite: Jonathan D. Ardillo, History
Hammond: Alyssa M. Arceneaux, Business Administration; Hristo L. Balev, Business Administration; Shelby G. Barrett, Biology (Thesis); Carey M. Brooks, English; Katelynn N. Carter, MAT SPED Erly Interven Birth-5; Danielle G. Coniglio, Business Administration; Brandon M. Delhom, Business Administration; Taneshia D. Drake, Organizational Communication; Emily A. Egan, English; Marlee K. Henderson, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Andrew Kessler, History; Jongsung Kim, Integrated Science & Technology; Amy T. Le, Communication Sciences & Disorders; DeAnn L. Lemus, Biology (Thesis); Oliver Ljustina, Biology (Thesis); Elena MacFarland, Business Administration; Molly K. MacKenzie, Business Administration; Rae L. Major, Business Administration; Sarah F. Mozingo, Psychology; Leslie C. Ruiz, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Meghan G. Russell, Business Administration; Elizabeth A. Taylor, Biology (Thesis); Christinea E. Thacker, Applied Sociology; Florence Wen, Biology (Thesis)
Independence: Brittany B. McDaniel, Health & Kinesiology
Kentwood: Sharon Mamolo, English
Loranger: Dakota L. Bankston, Business Administration; Alisa M. Picou, Nursing
Ponchatoula: Kari O. Djuve, Integrated Science & Technology; Alejandro Martinez Arrieta, Business Administration; Laken E. McMorris, Business Administration; Ethel L. Reno, Counseling; Taylor B. Ribando, Business Administration; Chelsea M. Rodi, Nursing; Taylor A. Slatten, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Lisa H. Spriggs, Counseling
Bachelors Degrees
Amite: Kasey R. Blackwell, General Studies; Dylan J. Estay, Biological Sciences; Jalina M. Fourcade, General Studies; Seth D. Leto, Political Science; Brittany L. Morgan, General Studies; Joshua T. Volkmann, Computer Science
Hammond: Shadrack Adu-Gyamfi, Criminal Justice; Amanda B. Ajubita, Nursing; Sierra N. Albin, Chemistry; Samantha R. Allen, General Studies; Randy P. Alphonso, Jr., Sport Management; Dustin Arroyo, Communication; Jason G. Ballard, Management; Daniel Berroa, Kinesiology; Nischay Bist, Information Technology; Daniel J. Blanco, Psychology; Dynasty L. Brooks, Sociology; Anthony B. Calmes, Industrial Technology; Layne S. Carroll, Industrial Technology; Kamen L. Carter, Industrial Technology; Gregory J. Cefalu, Biological Sciences; Alayna N. Chamel, Biological Sciences; Rae E. Chauvin, Kinesiology; Oshu B. Chhetri, Computer Science; Kaitlyn A. Childress, General Studies; Sean E. Clavelle, Jr., General Studies; Shelby K. Clement, General Studies; Carol A. Constant, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Sarah P. Cooper, Communication; Kayla K. Coston, General Studies;
Also, Shelby L. Cothern, General Studies; Jadian M. Daniels, Communication; Lakaia N. Dooley, Criminal Justice; Jacob A. Dupuis, Marketing; Alexis A. Durante, English; Katelyn D. Ennis, Social Work; Taylor C. Fernandez, General Studies; Stephen R. Foreman, Sport Management; Hikita B. Foster, General Studies; Joley M. Garner, Health Systems Management; Erin E. Genovese, Biological Sciences; Tiffany L. Glaviana, General Studies; Thomas P. Gray III, Kinesiology; Larshell A. Green, Communication; Rebecca L. Griffin, General Studies; Jennifer M. Guccione, General Studies; Nicole L. Guin, Supply Chain Management; Ashley M. Inzinna, Psychology; Nih-jer L. Jackson, General Studies; Nicholas R. Johnson, Nursing; Milind M. Koduri, Computer Science; Sarah A. Koger, Nursing; Savannah D. Laborde, Health Education & Promotion; Sristi Lamichhane, Accounting; Hannah E. Lanier, Nursing;
Also, Tanner C. LeBlanc, Accounting; Amber F. Leon, Family & Consumer Sciences; Brad J. Leon, Finance; Katy L. Maddern, Management; Kenya K. Madison, Management; Shantellia M. McGhee, Social Work; Allison N. Mccrimmon, Biological Sciences; Alexis L. Menard, Nursing; Cecilia M. Mercier, Management; Macy R. Miley, Nursing; Morgan L. Mincey, Nursing; Benjamin N. Moore, Engineering Technology; Chelsey L. Moore, Criminal Justice; Brooke N. Moran, Nursing; Kristin D. Mounce, Sociology; Michael R. Mullins, Accounting; Faith A. O’Brien, Nursing; Jacob R. O’Neill, Sociology; Rona M. Page, General Studies; Jeff A. Parrozzo, Engineering Technology; Dedriana L. Perry, General Studies; Samantha E. Petracek, Criminal Justice; Dashawn L. Petrie, Kinesiology; DeAnna C. Pounds, Psychology; Emily C. Pritchett, Criminal Justice; Rebecca E. Richard, Chemistry; Madison P. Rigdon, Psychology;
Also, Sara E. Roberts, Computer Science; Aakriti Shrestha, Finance; William J. Siener, Accounting; Brennan J. Simmons, Music; Tori M. Sims, Psychology; Amanda L. Sistrunk, General Studies; Magdalena Spinu, Accounting; Kayla A. Stevens, Nursing; Nicholas J. Stevens, Biological Sciences; Richard P. Tallia, Marketing; Quinton D. Thomas, General Studies; McKenzie A. Tolson, General Studies; Joseph E. Treadaway, Sport Management; Christopher J. Vasquez, Computer Science; Ethel L. Walker, Management; Lauren H. Warren, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Donna F. Webb, Supply Chain Management; Tyler S. Webb, Management; Sidney M. West, Marketing; Jacob A. Williams, Business Administration; Jake R. Williams, Nursing; Lauren S. Woods, Nursing; Kiran K. Yadubanshi, Computer Science; Ryan A. Young, Criminal Justice; Victor A. Zurck, Music
Independence: Amber S. Arnone, Management; Lyndsee C. Goodwin, Management; Daphne D. Hebert, Accounting; Kendall R. Lee, Sociology; Christina M. Navarra, Nursing
Kentwood: Laramie E. Callihan, Nursing; Logan N. Johnson, Biological Sciences; Kendreka D. Stewart, General Studies; Philicia R. Travis, Psychology
Loranger: Zohnie Burise, General Studies; Hannah M. Clark, Nursing; Brandy L. Dugas, Industrial Technology; Jake M. Ingraffia, General Studies; Savannah R. Jones, Biological Sciences; Jenna E. Licciardi, Marketing; Chelsi A. Simpson, Management
Natalbany: Kathleen K. Babin, General Studies; Joyce M. Jackson, General Studies
Ponchatoula: Brianna M. Bankston, General Studies; Austin M. Bardales, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Jessica L. Blackwell, Health Systems Management; Gabrielle N. Crocker, Kinesiology; Leah M. Dahmer, Health Systems Management; Jaira L. Dove, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Demetri J. Gill, Marketing; Staci A. Johnson, General Studies; Christina I. Klein, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Laikyn K. Lauderdale, Marketing; Hannah Leonard, General Studies; Crystal A. Lowe, Biological Sciences; Tabitha A. McDowell, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Kayla D. Navarre, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Adele K. Peer, Psychology; Jordan D. Perez, Engineering Technology; Connor D. Raiford, Information Technology; Cole C. Roberts, Industrial Technology; Danielle E. Rodriguez, Nursing; Alison G. Sante, General Studies; Shelbie L. Savoy, Psychology; Caitlyn A. Serpas, Management; Spencer L. Shaw, Information Technology; Jonathan P. Vales, Kinesiology; Chamaria A. White, Management; Jessica R. Williams, Chemistry
Robert: Dominique A. Wooten, Psychology
Tickfaw: Damian M. Boldt, Political Science; Stephanie M. Johnson, General Studies; Michael J. Moye, Accounting; Ben V. Peco, Kinesiology; Memoree’ M. Plaisance, Social Work; Madison R. Tucker, Health Education & Promotion; Raegan C. Zieske, General Studies; Nicole M. Zimmer, Biological Sciences;
Associate Degrees
Amite: Eric J. Taylor, Industrial Technology
Independence: Bryan D. Cooper II, Industrial Technology