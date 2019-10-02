BATON ROUGE — Denham Springs' Jaclyn Verret Peters, program director for Baton Rouge General’s School of Radiologic Technology, was named Technologist of the Year 2019 by the Louisiana Society of Radiologic Technologists. Sheena Abarca, also a Denham Springs resident, was named Student Technologist of the Year 2019.
Peters has held every office in the state group and been appointed to multiple roles over the past 14 years. She has presented at the state, regional and national level and was appointed to serve as the organization’s Meeting Planning for 2019-20. Peters also won First Place 2019 Scientific Exhibit in the Technologist Division for her project focused on patient care for pediatric special needs patients. She has a Bachelor of Science in radiologic technology from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a Master of Science in radiologic sciences from Midwestern State University.
Abarca, a senior at SORT, participated in the group that won the Scientific Exhibit award in the Student Division. She has selected a specialty internship in mammography. A graduate of Doyle High School in Livingston and Baton Rouge Community College, she holds the office of senior vice president for the Radiography Student Council. She and her husband, David, along with their two daughters, are actively involved in community service in Denham Springs.