Help students with supplies
As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
Visit assesstheneed.com to see other ways to donate cash to the annual project.
Coming up
The Denham Springs Antique Village Fallfest is Oct. 1.
The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be Oct. 15 at the Main Branch in Livingston.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish events include a free Bible Journaling class from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, with instructor Jenny Bauer. Open to ages 12 and up. Also, a Studio Social will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Bring your own project or come hang out and make new like-minded friends. This is free and open to the public. Call (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org, or online at www.artslivingston.org/shop.
Learn about the history of voting in the U.S.
The traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” will be at Old City Hall in Denham Springs through Oct. 22. Admission is free. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall at (225) 667-7512. Related programs start in September at Denham Springs-Walker Library.
The exhibit, presented by Denham Springs Main Street, chronicles voting history in the U.S. and includes historical and contemporary photos, video, multimedia interactive displays, and historical objects such as campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.
Related programs at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, which start at 6:30 p.m. and are open to the public, will look at various aspects of the right-to-vote movement and include Q&A sessions:
- Sept. 8: “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Voting, But Were Afraid to Ask,” an explanation of the voting process in Louisiana by Jason Harris, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court, and Jared Andrews, Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters
- Sept. 15: “Elections Not Politics,” a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for holding an election in Louisiana, by Jared Andrews and Jason Harris
- Sept 22: “Sojourn to Suffrage, Part 1,” voter suppression of African Americans, by Daniel Landry, retired educator
- Sept. 29: “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Louisiana,” a movement that was much more than women casting ballots, by Catherine Jacquet, LSU
- Oct. 6: “Vote Denied: Rebels, Freedmen, and the Historical Process of Voter Suppression in Louisiana 1812-1950,” a look at the victims and perpetrators of disenfranchisement, from the Louisiana Constitution of 1812 through the mid-20th century, by Sam Hyde of SLU
- Oct. 12: “Sojourn to Suffrage, Part 2,” voting rights struggles during the Civil Rights Movement, by Daniel Landry
- Oct. 20: Book Club discussion of “The Woman’s Hour,” written by Elaine Weiss, this book explores the struggles to ratify the 19th amendment which granted women the right to vote
Anyone interested in the Book Club, who has election or citizenship memorabilia they would like to loan or donate to the exhibit, or who would like to volunteer to be a docent for the exhibit, should call Pat Genre at (225) 667-7512 or email ppgenre@cox.net.