WALKER — Measures taken to help control the spread of the coronavirus throughout Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes resulted in the cancellation of traditional Fourth of July celebrations in some communities, while heavy rain showers later in the day ended the few festivals that had planned activities to mark the nation’s birthday.
City officials in Walker chose to hold their annual family oriented Fourth of July celebration with attractions for children, music, food booths, games and a fireworks display after dark. However, at about 4 p.m. when the afternoon’s events were scheduled to get underway, a persistent series of rain showers brought a halt to the festivities. By about 6 p.m., the booths had shut down, the band packed up its gear and left, and the sparse crowd began to depart Sidney Hutchinson Park, the site of the celebration.
Tracey Westmoreland, director of parks and recreation for Walker, said unfortunately, "you can’t control the rain."
"Just when we were about to hold our introduction with the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, the rain came," she said. "We did what we could, and I know that lots of people are as disappointed as I am.”
Despite the seemingly end to the day’s celebration when the rains arrived, the planned fireworks show did go off as scheduled once the showers had subsided. Westmoreland said that while the crowds were far fewer than those that attended shows in previous years, some visitors did return to the park while others drove to the park and watched the aerial pyrotechnics from inside their vehicles. “At least we did get to end the day with our fireworks show, and I understand that from the response I received early Sunday, those who made the effort did enjoy the show,” she said.
Teenagers McKenzie Spangler and Haleigh Pourciau, who had volunteered to sell hamburgers at the festival, said they had few takers because of the rain. They said they had looked forward to the day’s event and that they felt sorry for the people who did come out to run food booths.
Hammond and Ponchatoula both canceled annual popular fireworks shows because of the fear of crowds spreading the coronavirus, but groups in both communities held flag-raising ceremonies before the rains drenched the Florida Parishes. The Ponchatoula-Hammond Rotary Club held a flag-raising ceremony at a dedicated flagpole near the Hammond Square Mall early in the day as did the Ponchatoula Minutemen who had a similar event raising a huge flag near the Country Market in Downtown Ponchatoula.
Members of American Legion Post 47 held their traditional ceremony at the Avenue of the Flags in Ponchatoula Cemetery. Veterans and volunteers raised flags on the 60 poles that are dedicated to Ponchatoula veterans who have served in the nation’s wars.
Brian Fladmo, a veteran of the U.S. Army and Post 47 commander, led the veterans gathered for the ceremony in the Pledge of Allegiance. He then traced the role that servicemen and women have played in the nation’s history since its founding in 1776.
“Today, many of our citizens take the freedoms we enjoy for granted. We need to continue studying our history so that we can all come to understand and to honor those who won those freedoms for us and those who have preserved those freedoms over the many years since our forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence,” he said.
In other communities, such as Albany and Livingston, flags were placed along U.S. 190 to mark the day’s significance in the history of the United States.