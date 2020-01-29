Denham Springs has its first CBD Shop, 419 S. Range Ave., Suite D.
A ribbon-cutting was held with the Livingston Parish Chamber to officially open the location. The store hosted a grand opening Jan. 10 to welcome the community and educate the public on the uses for CBD products.
Established in 2017, this is the third location for owners and founders Nicholle and Buddy Popp, who have locations in Mandeville and Covington. The co-owner and managing partner at the Denham Springs location is Melissa Gravios.