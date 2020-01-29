CBD Shop Ribbon Cutting (24).JPG

From Left Robert Hurst, June Malbrough, Lori Johnson, Andrea Leyerle, founder and owner Nichole Popp, co-owner and managing partner Melissa Gravois, founder and owner Buddy Popp, Livingston Parish Chamber President and CEO April Wehrs and Steve Bernard cut the ribbon at The CBD Shop in Denham Springs.

 Provided photo

Denham Springs has its first CBD Shop, 419 S. Range Ave., Suite D.

A ribbon-cutting was held with the Livingston Parish Chamber to officially open the location. The store hosted a grand opening Jan. 10 to welcome the community and educate the public on the uses for CBD products.

Established in 2017, this is the third location for owners and founders Nicholle and Buddy Popp, who have locations in Mandeville and Covington. The co-owner and managing partner at the Denham Springs location is Melissa Gravios.

View comments