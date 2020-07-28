SLU Community Music School opens registration
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2020 session, which begins Aug. 24.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 17 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker, and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are also available upon request, said CMS Director Jivka Duke. Students will be able to choose whether their lessons will take place in person, online or a combination of both. Instructors will adhere to all of the social distancing and sanitizing guidelines the university is undertaking in order to ensure the safest possible environment for students’ music training, Duke added.
“We look forward to launching the fall 2020 semester. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and the feeling of uncertainty, we remain passionate about providing the best quality of music education and raising the next generation of professional musicians,” said Duke. “This fall semester marks the 25th anniversary of the Community Music School, and we plan to host a special concert in collaboration with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra, celebrating the success of our program through the years.”
Duke said the sponsorship of First Guaranty Bank will allow the CMS once again to offer discounted tuition to students who received reduced or free lunch at their schools during the 2016-2017 academic year.
For information about CMS programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.
