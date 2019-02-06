THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
"To Kill A Mockingbird": 7:30 p.m., Swamplight Theatre, 950 S.W. Railroad Ave., Ponchatoula. Tickets are $20.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Art of a Cocktail: 6:30 p.m., Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond.
SATURDAY
Pochatoula Jaycees — Little Miss Master Pageant: 8 a.m., Ponchatoula Community Center, N. Fifth St., Ponchatoula.
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Omega Ball: 7:30 p.m., Le Fleur de Lis, 111 N. Sith St., Ponchatoula. The tickets are $40 a person for members, and $60 a person for nonmembers. Visit kreweofomega.org for Paypal purchases.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Color Me Calm: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Game Day: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 3:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Computer Class — Gmail Basics: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn to create a free Gmail account and use its features to send, receive and organize email messages in this class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
FEB. 14
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
ONGOING
Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York. Through Feb. 28.