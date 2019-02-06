THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

"To Kill A Mockingbird": 7:30 p.m., Swamplight Theatre, 950 S.W. Railroad Ave., Ponchatoula. Tickets are $20.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Art of a Cocktail: 6:30 p.m., Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond.

SATURDAY

Pochatoula Jaycees — Little Miss Master Pageant: 8 a.m., Ponchatoula Community Center, N. Fifth St., Ponchatoula.

VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Omega Ball: 7:30 p.m., Le Fleur de Lis, 111 N. Sith St., Ponchatoula. The tickets are $40 a person for members, and $60 a person for nonmembers. Visit kreweofomega.org for Paypal purchases.

MONDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Color Me Calm: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Teen Game Day: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Zone: 3:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Computer Class — Gmail Basics: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn to create a free Gmail account and use its features to send, receive and organize email messages in this class.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.

Home School Book Club: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.

FEB. 14

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

ONGOING

Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York. Through Feb. 28.

