LIVINGSTON — A controversial ordinance designed to reduce flood risk here will get some more work after residents, developers and engineers weighed in with concerns in recent weeks.

The Livingston Parish Council kicked the ordinance limiting fill dirt under homes back to committee Thursday night following a lengthy debate among the council members and residents.

The council was positioned to vote on the ordinance Thursday night, having gone through the formal processes to hold a public hearing and vote. But all agreed that recent input showed more work was needed.

"We realized there is some issues," said Garry "Frog" Talbert, the leading proponent of the ordinance. "Hopefully, people will come to ordinance committee meetings, and, once we resolve the issues, hopefully we can bring it back to the council for consideration."

How much work was the point of contention that occupied more than an hour's debate.

The majority, led by Council Members Tracy Girlinghouse and Talbert, wanted to send the proposed regulation back to the Ordinance Committee, where they could discuss it further with stakeholders and soon send it back to the full council for a vote.

But a minority, led by Council Members Shane Mack and John Wascom, wanted it sent to a new master plan committee.

The master plan committee met for the first time Tuesday night and discussed hiring a consultant to prepare a master drainage plan for the full parish, a process that could take upwards of a year.

That plan could be the basis for designing an ordinance that would limit fill, Mack said.

"If it takes a year to get it right, we owe the people of Livingston Parish the time. We need to take that time to get it right," Mack said.

Wascom added that the ordinance committee already voted last month to send the proposed fill rules to the master plan committee, a recommendation Talbert ignored when he brought it to the council for introduction two weeks ago.

Girlinghouse said sending the ordinance to the master plan committee would have amounted to "pass(ing) the buck."

The ordinance has received mixed reviews from residents and developers. Some have supported the ordinance as a way to reduce flood risk by keeping fill dirt out of the floodplain, while others have bemoaned the restriction such ordinances would place on property rights.

The ordinance would limit home builders to 24 inches of fill on lots smaller than half an acre and to 36 inches on larger lots, unless they can show it will not affect their neighbors in a 100-year storm.

The ordinance did, however, get an endorsement from the Cindy O'Neal, the state's National Flood Insurance Program coordinator.

O'Neal said adopting the ordinance would help the parish lower people's flood insurance premiums.

Fill dirt ordinances help communities improve their rating in the Community Rating System. A better rating translates to lower flood insurance premiums for residents.

The parish was recently kicked out of the CRS program after a record-keeping issue in the parish permit office. Parish officials say they plan to reapply in a year.

The vote to send the ordinance back to committee passed 6-3. Voting in favor were Jeff Ard, Jeff Averett, Girlinghouse, Maurice "Scooter" Keen, Tab Lobell, Talbert. Voting against were R.C. "Bubba" Harris, Mack and Wascom.