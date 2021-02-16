Like every other high school softball team in the state, Walker High had to cancel the second half of its season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. What it didn’t cancel were the high hopes that began building after the Wildcats advanced to the state championship tournament in 2019.
Even after the state playoffs were scrapped last year, it wasn’t enough to keep Walker from looking forward to another postseason run because the lineup for the 2019 team was dominated by underclass athletes.
On Thursday, the Wildcats, now a team with a lineup dominated by upperclassmen, get another chance to replicate the success they found two years ago beginning with the opening day of softball season. They will make a trip to False River Academy before returning for their home opener against Academy of Our Lady on Friday.
Instead of wide-eyed freshmen and sophomores, the team that will represent Walker this season is a veteran group that has battled some of the state’s best teams on the field and COVID-19 restrictions off the field.
“If I had to characterize my team, I would say they’re full of grit, they’re extremely coachable and they adjust to adversity,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “I think coming back off the 2019 season into being quarantined, and now being able to play the game in hopes of being able to finish out the season — it's just a different mentality for them.
“They’re even more determined since the game was taken away from them.”
Fletcher, a former all-state player who graduated from Walker in 2010, is in her fourth year leading the Wildcats. After a 10-20 campaign in 2018, Walker made waves with a district 4-5A title and a deep run in the 2019 LHSAA playoffs.
A 2-1 semifinal loss to St. Amant in Sulphur kept the Wildcats from playing for the state championship, but many of the key players are back including seniors Haleigh Pourciau, Mackenzie Spangler and Jalynn Gilmore.
Pourciau is one of three returning pitchers who were all-district performers in 2019. Junior Lainee Bailey was named the district 4-5A most valuable player while junior Ryann Schexnayder made the team as a utility selection.
All three players are dangerous at the plate when they are not in the circle. Pourciau and Schexnayder usually handle the corners at third base and first base respectively when they aren’t pitching.
Other infielders of note are Madelyn Bourgoyne, second-team all-district in 2019, and sophomore Caitlyn Riche.
In the outfield, Spangler and second-team all-district player Gyvan Hammons return, and are joined by freshman Kylie Morris.
If the Walker hitters can match the production from last year’s truncated season, they were averaging 9.3 runs per game when it was canceled, they appear to have enough pitching to again be one of the state’s top teams.
In the 2019 playoffs, the Wildcats returning trio allowed seven runs in four games, a string that included a one-hitter by Bailey in a first-round win over East Ascension.
“They all bring something different to the table, and they all bring a lot to our team outside the circle,” Fletcher said of her pitching rotation. “They complement each other very well.”
Pourciau complimented the Wildcats’ pitching with her bat in the 2019 playoffs. In the regional round, her grand slam helped trigger a 10-2 win at Captain Shreve. In the semifinal against St. Amant, her deep fly to left in the top of the seventh inning looked as if it would tie the game.
Like the second half of last season, it wasn’t meant to be, but it has helped fuel the Wildcats desire to make this season a successful one.
“We have most of our starters back from 2019, and now we have additional players that are helping,” Fletcher said. “Now that the girls are a little older, they’re stronger and faster. Our mission this year is to come out, play your game and keep your foot on the gas pedal.”
Indeed, full speed ahead for the Wildcats.