The Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leaders will participate in the Belk's Charity Sale.
Tickets are $5 each, which provides a $5 coupon toward a Belk's purchase. Then from 7 a.m. to close on Nov. 9, the tickets allow shoppers to receive discounts of 20% to 70% on merchandise, including sale items.
Funds raised will go toward Junior Leader activities, workshops and conference fees. Donations are also accepted by the group.
To purchase tickets or make donations, contact Junior Leader member Valerie Gautreaux at valeriegautreaux11@gmail.com or call the Livingston Parish 4-H office at (225) 686-3020.