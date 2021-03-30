Walker to host a Spring Festival
City of Walker presents its first Spring Festival on April 23-25. The city hopes it will be an annual event. Music lineup will include Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band; Eddie Smith and Floyd Brown; Kenny Cornett; and Box Wine. Food trucks, rides, a car show, farmers market and more are planned for Sidney Hutchinson Park. For information, contact Sandi McGrew, community outreach at (225) 523-7003.
Spring Cornhole to benefit track program
The Spring Fling 2021 Cornhole Tournament is set for April 10 at Yellow Jacket Stadium at Denham Springs High School. First throw for the double-elimination tournament is at 9 a.m. American Cornhole Association rules will be used. The public is invited, and concessions will be sold. All proceeds benefit the school's track and field team. Cost is $50 for each two-person team.
Preregistration is required, and a minimum of 100 teams are needed. Make checks to Denham Springs High School with “Spring Fling” in the memo or online at tinyurl.com/b2dyeu35. Include an appropriate team name and names of the team members. Cash prizes for the top four teams. No tobacco or alcohol allowed on campus.
Free Easter Bunny photos
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invite families to celebrate spring with free photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations, including Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs; and Cabela’s, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Families who make an advanced reservation can receive a free studio-quality 4x6 color photo, with the option to upgrade to other photo packages.
Hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, April 2; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 3; and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 4. Visit basspro.com/easter or cabelas.com/easter for reservations. Various health precautions will be in place.
Farmers market opens Saturday
The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the city of Denham Springs parking lot, 116 N. Range Ave., from 8 a.m. to noon starting Saturday, April 3, and every Saturday thereafter.
City Court amnesty available
Denham Springs City Court Judge Jerry Denton and Marshal Joe Shumate instituted the Amnesty 2021 program through April 30. People with outstanding warrants are encouraged to visit Denham Springs City Court or call (225) 665-8568. Visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org and click the link to check for outstanding warrants.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Don’t forget
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker is offering free tax preparation services by the Internal Revenue Service through the Free Tax Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Appointments continue until April 8. Make an appointment by calling (225) 923-2114 and pressing 33 or at cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php. Drop-off options are available.