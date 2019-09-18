DENHAM SPRINGS — Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free Financial Wellness Workshop in Denham Springs on Aug. 27, at the Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Pelican’s nationally certified credit counselor April Gomez broke down the ins and outs of a credit score. Attendees learned tips on how to improve their credit scores, why a high score is important when making a major purchase and more. Gomez answered questions after the presentation.
Along with food and drinks, guests had the opportunity to win one of two $50 gift card prize packs and a Pelican shirt.