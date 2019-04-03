LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Council, at its March 28 meeting, voted unanimously to approve four resolutions that set aside April as a special time to emphasize recognition of various community agencies or special causes.
The first proclamation declared April as Autism Awareness Month. Parish President Layton Ricks read the proclamation, which stated, in part, “Whereas the greater recognition and understanding of autism can ensure that individuals with autism are accurately diagnosed and appropriately treated throughout their lives, I proclaim April to be Autism Awareness Month in Livingston Parish.”
The proclamation further encourages residents to participate in the Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge’s 10th annual Active for Autism 5K Run/Walk and Fun Fest on April 27. The event is designed to bring awareness of autism to the public.
Ricks then read a proclamation declaring April as Organ Donation Awareness Month in Livingston Parish. That proclamation notes that more than 110,000 people across the nation are waiting “on a life-saving organ transplant and more than 2,000 of those individuals reside in the state of Louisiana.”
Further, the proclamation observes that more than 2.5 million Louisiana residents have already registered as an organ donor at the Office of Motor Vehicles when applying for or renewing a driver’s license, while many others choose to do so online.
Ricks explained that the proclamation will bring deserved attention to the need for citizens to register as organ donors.
April has also been designated as Fair Housing Month in Livingston Parish. That proclamation, also read by Ricks, states, “the fifty-first anniversary of the National Fair Housing Law is observed this year and the month of April is an occasion for all Americans — individually and collectively — to rededicate themselves to the principle of freedom from housing discrimination whenever it exists. This law guarantees for each citizen a personal guarantee of freedom of choice in the selection of a home.”
The proclamation encourages all citizens to abide by the letter and spirit of the Fair Housing Law and asks Livingston Parish residents to join in reaffirming the obligation and commitment to fair housing opportunities for all.
Ricks said the council is asked each year to approve the Fair Housing Month resolution.
The council also approved the National Community Development Week proclamation that sets aside the week of April 22-26 as a time of recognition and appreciation for the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Ricks explained that the community Development Block Grant Program has provided the state of Louisiana with important and flexible assistance to meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents of small cities by funding sewer, water and street improvement projects, economic development projects and other public improvement projects.
The council also approved a resolution that opposes proposed legislation in the Louisiana House of Representatives that would transfer the administration and collection of local sales and use taxes to the state Department of Revenue.
Ricks said the Police Jury Association of Louisiana has urged all parishes to adopt the resolution. It was also recently adopted in Tangipahoa and other area parishes.
At the same meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing participation in the Louisiana Industrial Tax Exemption Program for MCM Plastics Inc., which creates products at its plant in Holden. David Bennett, director of the Livingston Economic Development Council, told the council that MCM Plastics, which has been operating in Holden for several years, plans to spend $2.8 million to expand its facilities and that the expansion will create five new, permanent, “high-paying” jobs. He said MCM Plastics products are shipped all over the world from the Holden plant.
In an unrelated matter, the council made the following appointments: Brandon Johnson as a board member for Recreation District No. 7; Derwin Miley as a board member for Fire Protection District No. 1; and H.J. Wells as a member of the board of the Livingston Parish Sewer District.